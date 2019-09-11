India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma Likely to Open, Easwaran Could Replace KL Rahul
Otherwise, the selection will remain pretty straightforward with only Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who isn't fully fit, likely to miss out. In that case, all-rounder Hardik Pandya could be back in the Test squad or else Navdeep Saini might come in as a back-up pacer.
India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma Likely to Open, Easwaran Could Replace KL Rahul
Otherwise, the selection will remain pretty straightforward with only Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who isn't fully fit, likely to miss out. In that case, all-rounder Hardik Pandya could be back in the Test squad or else Navdeep Saini might come in as a back-up pacer.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | September 11, 2019, 4:24 PM IST
India vs South Africa: Focussing on Improving Everyday: Pant
Cricketnext Staff | September 10, 2019, 12:48 PM IST
KL Rahul's Form a Concern, Rohit Sharma Will be Considered as Test Opener: MSK Prasad
Cricketnext Staff | September 11, 2019, 1:56 PM IST
Tendulkar Shares Post of Inspiring Kerala Artist on Onam
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019
AUS v ENGThe Oval
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019
ZIM v BANMirpur
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019
PNG v USALauderhill, Florida
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 14 Sep, 2019
ZIM v AFGMirpur All Fixtures
Team Rankings