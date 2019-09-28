Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Board President's XI vs South Africa | Rohit Sharma Scores a Duck as Warm-up Game Ends in a Draw

Before that, Temba Bavuma scored an unbeaten 87 while Vernon Philander scored a quickfire 48 as South Africa declared at 279/6.

Cricketnext Staff |September 28, 2019, 4:52 PM IST
Board President's XI vs South Africa | Rohit Sharma Scores a Duck as Warm-up Game Ends in a Draw

Rohit Sharma didn’t have the most memorable of starts as an opener after he was dismissed for a second ball duck by Vernon Philander as South African bowlers struck before the game ended in a draw as the first innings remained unfinished.

Before that, Temba Bavuma scored an unbeaten 87 while Vernon Philander scored a quickfire 48 as South Africa declared at 279/6.

BP XI were 265/8 before the game was settled as a draw. Rohit could face only two balls before Philander got him to nick one through to Heinrich Klaasen. Mayank Agarwal looked good for his 39 before Keshav Maharaj (3/35) removed him.

Maharaj and Philander were the pick of the bowlers for South Africa. Priyank Panchal looked good for his 60 while wicket-keeper Srikar Bharat too scored a fine 71. Mumbai’s Siddhesh Lad too chipped in with an unbeaten half-century.

South Africa tried to give all their bowlers a look in but only Rabada, Philander and Maharaj were among the wickets.

Lungi Ngidi leaked a lot of runs, giving away 55 in his 8 overs. Andrich Nortje though looked good but ended wicket-less.

Umesh Yadav and Rohit Sharma – both of whom are part of the Test squad had a disappointing outing to say the least. Umesh conceded 56 runs in his 11 overs and picked only 1 wicket.

Though India are likely to persist with Rohit at the top but another failure for him could mean someone like

Shubhman Gill could well get a look in.

The first Test between India and South Africa gets underway on October 2.

