Stumps

FREEDOM TROPHY, 2019 1st Test, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, 02 - 06 Oct, 2019

1ST INN

India

502/7 (136.0)

India
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

431 (131.2)

South Africa need 384 runs to win

1st Test: IND VS SA

IND IND
SA SA

Visakhapatnam YSR

02 Oct, 201909:30 IST

2nd Test: IND VS SA

IND IND
SA SA

Pune MCAS

10 Oct, 201909:30 IST

3rd Test: IND VS SA

IND IND
SA SA

Ranchi

19 Oct, 201909:30 IST

Match 2: NED VS IRE

NED NED
IRE IRE

Kuala Lumpur KAO

05 Oct, 201915:30 IST

India vs South Africa | Rohit Sharma's Twin Tons — Rare Feat at Top of the Order

Rohit Sharma has been in sublime touch ever since the start of the first Test against South Africa, as he notched up his fifth Test ton, second in the match at the top of the order, to establish himself as an opener in the longest format of the game.

Cricketnext Staff |October 5, 2019, 4:28 PM IST
After a scintillating 176 in the first innings, he backed his performance with another ton in the second innings, and in the process became the first batsman to register hundreds in each innings of a Test in debut as opener.

He also becomes second Indian opener after Sunil Gavaskar to register a ton in each innings of a match. Gavaskar had achieved this feat thrice in his career, two times against the West Indies and once against Pakistan.

1

With this century, Rohit joins illustrious list of Indians, -- six in all – to score a ton both innings of a match.

2

His list of records don’t end there. Rohit also became broke Kepler Wessels’ record of scoring most number of runs in a Test opening the innings for the first time. Wessels had 208 against Australia in 1982-83.

