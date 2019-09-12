Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs South Africa: Rohit to Lead Board President's XI Against Proteas in Practice Match

Ahead of the important South Africa Test series is another chance for Rohit Sharma to get himself into red-ball cricket mode, as he has been named the skipper of the Board President’s XI side in a three-day tour match against the visitors beginning September 26 in Vizianagaram.

September 12, 2019
India vs South Africa: Rohit to Lead Board President’s XI Against Proteas in Practice Match

Ahead of the important South Africa Test series is another chance for Rohit Sharma to get himself into red-ball cricket mode, as he has been named the skipper of the Board President’s XI side in a three-day tour match against the visitors beginning September 26 in Vizianagaram.

This match will be played in between the three match T20I series and the three Test match series.

The BCCI in a press release confirmed that the Rohit Sharma-led team will have the likes of Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Karun Nair, all of whom have been among the runs in recent months. Mayank Agarwal, who is a part of the Test squad, has made it to the BP XI team as well.

All-rounder Jalaj Saxena and bowlers Shardul Thakur, both of whom were part of the India A side that beat South Africa A in the first unofficial Test earlier on Thursday, along with fast bowler Umesh Yadav have also been included in the squad for the practice match.

Umesh, like Rohit, will be looking to make this chance count and comeback into the Indian Test team, which currently has a surplus of good quality fast bowlers. The 31-year old played only five Tests in 2018, and just one during the tour of Australia where he claimed two wickets in Perth.

Board President’s XI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, AR Easwaran, Karun Nair, Siddhesh Lad, KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Jalaj Saxena, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Avesh Khan, Ishan Porel, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav

