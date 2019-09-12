India vs South Africa: Rohit to Lead Board President’s XI Against Proteas in Practice Match
Ahead of the important South Africa Test series is another chance for Rohit Sharma to get himself into red-ball cricket mode, as he has been named the skipper of the Board President’s XI side in a three-day tour match against the visitors beginning September 26 in Vizianagaram.
