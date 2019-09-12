India vs South Africa: Rohit Will Get a Fair Run as Opener in Tests - MSK Prasad
Chief selector MSK Prasad insisted Rohit Sharma will get a fair run as a Test opener starting with the home series against South Africa. India dropped KL Rahul and decided to give Rohit, usually a middle-order batsman in Tests, a chance to shine at the top of the order.
