India vs South Africa | Rohit’s Debut, Ashwin’s Return, Jadeja’s 200th & Shami’s Second Innings Record

After a fine batting performance in the first innings it all came crumbling down. South Africa collapsed like a house of cards and despite stubborn resistance by the tail, were bowled out for 191 in the second innings giving India a massive 203 run win in the series opener at Visakhapatnam.
Where does this win rank in terms of margin of wins for India? What was so special about Rohit Sharma’s twin hundreds in the match? How many times have Ashwin and Jadeja aggregated 10-plus wickets in victorious matches for India? Why is there a buzz about Mohammed Shami’s second innings’ performance?
We look at some stats and numbers and other unique insights and observations which stand out from this Test.
INDIA’S GREAT HOME RECORD
71.74%: India’s win percentage in home Tests in this decade – the highest for any team.
India’s win percentage in the 2010s is the second-highest after Australia in the 2000s (76.27%) for any country in any decade in Test history.
33: This was India’s 33rd win in 46 home Tests in the 2010s. They have lost just 4.
17: This was India’s 17th win at home in this decade by a margin of above 200 runs (including innings’ victories).
6: Number of times South Africa has been bowled out between 100 and 200 in the fourth innings of a Test in India (and lost).
ROHIT’S TWIN HUNDREDS
9: Rohit’s twin hundreds was the ninth instance when an Indian batsman has registered a hundred in each innings of a Test.
Vijay Hazare was the first Indian to achieve the feat against Australia in Adelaide in 1948. Sunil Gavaskar did it thrice, Rahul Dravid twice and Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane on one occasion each.
97.45: Rohit’s batting average in India.
It is the highest batting average at home for any batsman (min. 1000 runs) in Test cricket history after Don Bradman (98.22).
1: Rohit became the first batsman to score hundreds in each innings in his debut Test as opener.
13: The number of sixes hit by Rohit in the Visakhapatnam Test – the most by any batsman in Test cricket history.
317: The partnership between Rohit and Mayank Agarwal in the first innings was India’s first 100-plus stand for the opening wicket in Test cricket after 24 innings – highlighting their opening woes in this time-frame.
215: Mayank Agarwal’s double hundred in the first innings was the first by an Indian opener in Test cricket since Virender Sehwag’s 293 against Sri Lanka in Mumbai in 2009.
ASHWIN’S 350th, JADEJA’S 200th AND THEIR MAGIC TOGETHER
66: Number of matches R Ashwin took to reach milestone of 350 Test wickets.
He became the joint-fastest (in terms of number of matches) to 350 Test wickets (along with Muttiah Muralitharan).
They are followed by Richard Hadlee and Dale Steyn (69 matches) and Dennis Lillee (70).
53.6: Ashwin’s bowling strike rate in Test cricket – it is the highest for a spinner (min. 150 wickets) in Test cricket history. He is followed by Stuart MacGill (54) and Muralitharan (55).
49.2: Ashwin’s bowling strike rate in India in Test cricket – it is the highest for a spinner at home (min.100 wickets) in Test cricket history.
He is followed by Muralitharan (50.8) and Rangana Herath (51.3).
27: Ashwin picked his 27th fifer in a Test with his 7-145 in 46.2 overs in the first innings.
His frequency of picking a fifer (every 4.59 innings) is the fifth-best for a spinner in Test history (min. 150 wickets) after Clarrie Grimmett (3.19), Muralitharan (3.43), Yasir Shah (4.19) and Hugh Tayfield (4.36).
81.82%: Win Probability for India when Ashwin picks a fifer in an innings.
Ashwin has picked 27 fifers in 22 Tests. India has gone on to win 18 of these Tests.
200: Ravindra Jadeja became the fastest (in terms of matches played) left-arm bowler to 200 Test wickets during the course of the Visakhapatnam Test.
Jadeja reached the milestone in his 44th Test breaking the record of Herath who had achieved the feat in his 47th Test.
24.22: Jadeja has the highest bowling average for an Indian bowler (min. 100 wickets) in Test cricket history.
75.86%: Percentage of matches India has won (22 of 29 Tests) when Ashwin and Jadeja have played together in a Test at home.
The corresponding percentage for Kumble-Harbhajan is just 41.18% (14 of 34 Tests).
20: The Ashwin-Jadeja combination has aggregated 10-plus wickets in a match on as many as 20 occasions in 29 Tests they have played together in India – that is a stunning statistic!
The pair picked 14 wickets between them at Visakhapatnam.
SHAMI – THE SECOND INNINGS GENIUS
41.4: Mohammed Shami’s bowling strike rate in the second innings in Test cricket – the best for an Indian bowler (min. 50 wickets).
Shami has picked 80 wickets at an average of 22.58 in the second innings of Tests.
His strike rate is the seventh-best in history after Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Shoaib Akhtar, Johnny Briggs, Waqar Younis and Ryan Harris.
5: Number of 5-wicket hauls (in an innings) taken by Shami.
Not surprisingly, four of them have come in the second innings.
50.8: Shami’s strike rate in Test cricket – the best for an Indian fast bowler (min. 100 wickets).
He is followed by Umesh Yadav (55.9).
28.45: Shami’s average in Test cricket – the best for an Indian fast bowler (min 100 wickets).
He is followed by Kapil Dev (29.64).
