FREEDOM TROPHY, 2019 3rd Test, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, 19 - 23 Oct, 2019

1ST INN

India *

496/9 (116.0)

India
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

Toss won by India (decided to bat)

India vs South Africa: Rohit’s Record-Breaking Run Continues With Maiden Double-Ton

He is the first player to score 500+ runs in an India vs South Africa Test series.

Cricketnext Staff |October 20, 2019, 1:41 PM IST
India vs South Africa: Rohit’s Record-Breaking Run Continues With Maiden Double-Ton

Rohit Sharma was dismissed for another brilliant double-hundred against South Africa during the second session of Day 2 of the Third Test at Ranchi, but not before he broke more records en-route to the score.

While he is the fourth player to score a double hundred in both ODIs and Tests after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Chris Gayle, his 212 also becomes his highest personal score in the format. He is the first player to score 500+ runs in an India vs South Africa Test series.

Image 1

When he reached a 100 runs earlier in his innings, Rohit became the second Indian opener to score three centuries in a single Test series after Sunil Gavaskar.

Image 2

Over the years, the Indian team has seen some significant 200+ run stands that have altered the course of multiple matches. When it comes to India vs South Africa matches, the 267-run stand that Rohit put up with Ajinkya Rahane at the other end is the third highest, and is also the highest fourth wicket partnership for India vs South Africa matches.

Image 4

