India vs South Africa | Saha Best Keeper in the World, Ashwin a Threat in India: Kohli
Wriddhiman Saha will replace the struggling Rishabh Pant in the Indian line-up for the first Test against South Africa, captain Virat Kohli announced here on Tuesday, calling the Bengal player the "best wicketkeeper" in the world.
India vs South Africa | Saha Best Keeper in the World, Ashwin a Threat in India: Kohli
Wriddhiman Saha will replace the struggling Rishabh Pant in the Indian line-up for the first Test against South Africa, captain Virat Kohli announced here on Tuesday, calling the Bengal player the "best wicketkeeper" in the world.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | September 30, 2019, 6:53 PM IST
India vs South Africa | Getting Back to Form Required Believing in My Ability: Ajinkya Rahane
Cricketnext Staff | September 30, 2019, 5:52 PM IST
At 34, Parthiv Patel Keen on Another Shot at India's Wicket-keeper Spot
Cricketnext Staff | September 23, 2019, 12:14 PM IST
India vs South Africa | No Point Focussing Excessively on Indian Spinners: Muzumdar
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 01 Oct, 2019
VAN v MALKuala Lumpur KAO
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Tue, 01 Oct, 2019
ZIM v NEPKuala Lumpur KAO
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 02 Oct, 2019
SA v INDVisakhapatnam YSR
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 02 Oct, 2019
SL v PAKKarachi All Fixtures
Team Rankings