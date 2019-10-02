Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs South Africa: 'Scoring Centuries a Habit Now' - Twitter Lauds Rohit Sharma's Knock

Rohit Sharma smashed a century in his first start as Test opener as India reached 202 without loss on the opening day of their series against South Africa.

Cricketnext Staff |October 2, 2019, 5:05 PM IST
Rohit Sharma smashed a century in his first start as Test opener as India reached 202 without loss on the opening day of their series against South Africa on Wednesday.

Rohit, a star of India's limited-overs teams, reached 115 and Mayank Agarwal 84 after the hosts elected to bat first in Visakhapatnam and made South Africa toil.

He completed his fourth Test century in the second session with a single off debutant spinner Senuran Muthusamy to raucous cheers from the home crowd.

He hit five sixes and 12 fours from 174 balls faced up to the break and showed frequent glimpses of the form that has made him a feared one-day batsman.

His knock garnered plenty of praise from social media users. Check out some of the best reactions below.

Agarwal, like Sharma, also used his feet to good effect against the South African spinners who struggled on the batting-friendly pitch.

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis rotated his spinners, led by Keshav Maharaj, for a large part of the day with intermittent spells from pacemen Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander.

India, who top the Test World Championship rankings, are looking for a record 11th Test series win at home.

A sudden thunder storm forced the umpires to call tea seven minutes early.

(With AFP inputs)

India vs South Africaindia vs south africa 2019rohit sharmatwitter

