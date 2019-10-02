India vs South Africa: 'Scoring Centuries a Habit Now' - Twitter Lauds Rohit Sharma's Knock

Rohit Sharma smashed a century in his first start as Test opener as India reached 202 without loss on the opening day of their series against South Africa on Wednesday.
Rohit, a star of India's limited-overs teams, reached 115 and Mayank Agarwal 84 after the hosts elected to bat first in Visakhapatnam and made South Africa toil.
He completed his fourth Test century in the second session with a single off debutant spinner Senuran Muthusamy to raucous cheers from the home crowd.
He hit five sixes and 12 fours from 174 balls faced up to the break and showed frequent glimpses of the form that has made him a feared one-day batsman.
His knock garnered plenty of praise from social media users. Check out some of the best reactions below.
ICYMIThe HITMAN is back with a bang 💥Rohit Sharma gets his first Test ton as an opener! pic.twitter.com/DsLfnGCzca— ICC (@ICC) October 2, 2019
All the talk before the game was about Rohit Sharma, the opener. All the talk now is about Rohit Sharma, the opener. A century on his first opportunity is a nice way to say "I'm here" — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 2, 2019
Real G.O.A.T 🕺💪 pic.twitter.com/YyjOxMgRe0— Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) October 2, 2019
Wah @ImRo45 Brilliant 100.. dress blue ho ya white koi fark nahi padta.. Rohit HiT hai bhai 🏏 @BCCI @StarSportsIndia #INDvSA — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 2, 2019
The format of the game just doesn't matter. Scoring centuries has become like a habit for you @ImRo45 🏏#INDvSA— surya77 (@surya_14kumar) October 2, 2019
4th Test Century. 1st as an opener. Rohit has grabbed the opportunity with both hands. Well played ☺️👏 #IndvSA — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 2, 2019
Agarwal, like Sharma, also used his feet to good effect against the South African spinners who struggled on the batting-friendly pitch.
South Africa captain Faf du Plessis rotated his spinners, led by Keshav Maharaj, for a large part of the day with intermittent spells from pacemen Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander.
India, who top the Test World Championship rankings, are looking for a record 11th Test series win at home.
A sudden thunder storm forced the umpires to call tea seven minutes early.
(With AFP inputs)
