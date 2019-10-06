India vs South Africa | Second Innings Strike Bowler Mohammed Shami Did it Again: Virat Kohli

India notched up a clinical 203-run win against the South Africans in the first Test at Visakhapatnam on Sunday, and it was one of those efforts where almost every player contributed to team’s success, on a difficult pitch.
The batsmen scored big runs and bowlers too delivered the goods by picking 20 wickets in the match, but it was the latter’s effort that left skipper Virat Kohli mighty impressed.
Talking about the pacer’s mighty effort, Kohli said, “If fast bowlers are going to think that spinners are going to do all the work, then it doesn't justify their place.
“They ask for shorter spells so they can give 100%. That's when you see guys like Shami, Ishant, Jasprit and Umesh as well, are doing well. It's all about wanting to make a play for the team even in conditions that are difficult.
“Jaddu (Jadeja) and Ash (Ashwin) again, were both really good. Pitch was flat, they got a few boundaries away. Always knew it was going to be a second innings pitch. Shami has been a strike bowler in the second innings and did it again. All the guys lived up to their strengths.
“Batting heroes were obvious. But bowlers had it tougher in this game. This lot of SG balls is much better than the last one. If it softens up, there's literally nothing happening after 40-45 overs. Will still like it to be harder till about 60 overs."
Indians were also surprised by some solid batting by the Proteas in the first innings that took the game to the final day, despite scoring 500 in the first innings.
To this Kohli said, “The wicket played really good for the first three days. We lost a session. When you put 500 on the board, you're always ahead. Even with the fight they showed, we still had a lead.
In the end he lauded the efforts of openers Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal.
“Rohit was outstanding and Mayank was brilliant. It was a hard grind because of the conditions, especially the weather conditions. And the pitch slowed down too. It's all about the attitude.”
