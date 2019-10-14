Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: SCO VS SIN

upcoming
SCO SCO
SIN SIN

Dubai ICCA

18 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 2: HK VS IRE

upcoming
HK HK
IRE IRE

Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 3: KEN VS NED

upcoming
KEN KEN
NED NED

Dubai ICCA

18 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 4: UAE VS OMA

upcoming
UAE UAE
OMA OMA

Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 201921:00 IST

India vs South Africa | Selection Not in My Hands, Just Need to Have Right Mindset: Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav said that while selection to the Indian team is not in his hands, he can continue to have the right mindset to grab his chance when he is given one.

Cricketnext Staff |October 14, 2019, 10:13 AM IST
India vs South Africa | Selection Not in My Hands, Just Need to Have Right Mindset: Umesh Yadav

Indian fast bowler Umesh Yadav, who's six wickets across two South African innings' contributed to the team's victory in the second Test at Pune said that while selection to the Indian team is not in his hands, he can continue to have the right mindset to grab his chance whenever he is given one.

Speaking in the post match press conference after the win, Yadav said, "I know that there is a lot of competition in the team so whoever comes in has to do well. I knew that it was important I do well if I get a chance. The way we are winning matches, you have to have the mindset to grab your chances.

“I was confident coming into the match because the last time I played in India I got 10 wickets in the match. If there is doubt in the mind, it’s not possible to perform well. It all went well for me.”

When Yadav was dropped for India's tour to the West Indies, he recognized that it was important for him to continue gaining regular, competitive match practice in order to remain in peak condition. He then made a request to the selectors to include him in the India A squad.

“When I didn’t play in the West Indies, selectors put me in India A team for South Africa A series. But when there is a big gap with ODIs, T20s being played, I told the selectors that whatever match is there, let me play as match practice is very important for me," Yadav said.

“Suddenly, you come from home and play a match, it can be a tad difficult as a fast bowler. Hence, I was confident coming into the match because the last time I played in India I got 10 wickets in the match. If there is doubt in the mind, it’s not possible to perform well. It all went well for me.”

With the competition for places in the Indian team increasing with every win that the team registers in what has been a dominant last few years in world cricket, Yadav spoke about how the benchmark is being set higher every day.

"Most of the boys in this set-up, at least 7-8 have played 40 plus Tests. So when the youngsters, who are coming up, see the kind of hard yards seniors are putting in, it’s not easy for them. They know that they need to get better than us to be in the side," he said.

2019india vs south africa 2019south africa vs india 2019

Related stories

India vs South Africa | Opening Allows Rohit Sharma to Plan With Free Mind: Chappell
Cricketnext Staff | October 13, 2019, 3:34 PM IST

India vs South Africa | Opening Allows Rohit Sharma to Plan With Free Mind: Chappell

Rohit Sharma Reaches Career-Best 17th in ICC Test Rankings
Cricketnext Staff | October 7, 2019, 10:57 PM IST

Rohit Sharma Reaches Career-Best 17th in ICC Test Rankings

EXCLUSIVE | No Need to Worry About Rohit Sharma's Overseas Record Now: Anil Kumble
Cricketnext Staff | October 9, 2019, 8:18 AM IST

EXCLUSIVE | No Need to Worry About Rohit Sharma's Overseas Record Now: Anil Kumble

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

SIN v SCO
Dubai ICCA

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

IRE v HK
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

NED v KEN
Dubai ICCA

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

OMA v UAE
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more