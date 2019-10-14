India vs South Africa | Selection Not in My Hands, Just Need to Have Right Mindset: Umesh Yadav

Indian fast bowler Umesh Yadav, who's six wickets across two South African innings' contributed to the team's victory in the second Test at Pune said that while selection to the Indian team is not in his hands, he can continue to have the right mindset to grab his chance whenever he is given one.
Speaking in the post match press conference after the win, Yadav said, "I know that there is a lot of competition in the team so whoever comes in has to do well. I knew that it was important I do well if I get a chance. The way we are winning matches, you have to have the mindset to grab your chances.
“I was confident coming into the match because the last time I played in India I got 10 wickets in the match. If there is doubt in the mind, it’s not possible to perform well. It all went well for me.”
When Yadav was dropped for India's tour to the West Indies, he recognized that it was important for him to continue gaining regular, competitive match practice in order to remain in peak condition. He then made a request to the selectors to include him in the India A squad.
“When I didn’t play in the West Indies, selectors put me in India A team for South Africa A series. But when there is a big gap with ODIs, T20s being played, I told the selectors that whatever match is there, let me play as match practice is very important for me," Yadav said.
“Suddenly, you come from home and play a match, it can be a tad difficult as a fast bowler. Hence, I was confident coming into the match because the last time I played in India I got 10 wickets in the match. If there is doubt in the mind, it’s not possible to perform well. It all went well for me.”
With the competition for places in the Indian team increasing with every win that the team registers in what has been a dominant last few years in world cricket, Yadav spoke about how the benchmark is being set higher every day.
"Most of the boys in this set-up, at least 7-8 have played 40 plus Tests. So when the youngsters, who are coming up, see the kind of hard yards seniors are putting in, it’s not easy for them. They know that they need to get better than us to be in the side," he said.
