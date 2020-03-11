Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

ZIM IN BAN, 2 T20IS, 2020 2nd T20I, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 11 March, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe *

0/0 (0.0)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Toss won by Bangladesh (decided to field)
Stumps

RANJI TROPHY 2019/20 Final, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, 09 - 13 Mar, 2020

1ST INN

Saurashtra

425 (171.5)

Saurashtra
v/s
Bengal
Bengal*

134/3 (65.0)

Bengal trail by 291 runs

fixtures

All matches

2nd T20I: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

11 Mar, 202017:30 IST

1st ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Dharamsala

12 Mar, 202013:30 IST

1st ODI: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

13 Mar, 202009:00 IST

2nd ODI: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

15 Mar, 202005:00 IST

India vs South Africa | Seniors Like Myself, Faf, Miller Need to Guide Youngsters: De Dock

South Africa captain Quinton de Kock expects urged the senior members of his team to own up responsibility as well as guide the youngsters during the three-match ODI series against India starting here on Thursday.

March 11, 2020, 3:27 PM IST
India vs South Africa | Seniors Like Myself, Faf, Miller Need to Guide Youngsters: De Dock

Dharamsala: South Africa captain Quinton de Kock expects urged the senior members of his team to own up responsibility as well as guide the youngsters during the three-match ODI series against India starting here on Thursday.

De Kock said former captain Faf du Plessis' comeback after being rested for the Australia series, will hold the visitors in a good stead in the upcoming ODIs.

"Obviously, Faf (du Plessis) has comeback. He plays a big role for us from the leadership point of view. He is here to help out the younger guys in the team. He adds a lot of value for us. He also knows he has lot of value to give to this team. His experience will be a big help for us in this series," De Kock said on the eve of the first ODI here on Wednesday.

"We understand that we are coming here with quite an inexperienced side in these conditions but it's important Faf, me, David Miller to help out these guys around, lead the way. Pass on our knowledge to the youngsters."

Du Plessis was rested for the ODI series against South Africa at home which the Proteas won 3-0.

"He (Du Plessis) was given a chance to have a break. It's been a long season so I think it was important to let him put his feet up for a while, just re-organise his thoughts."

There is no substitute of experience and the Proteas skipper is glad to get his senior-most pro back in the side.

"Just glad to have him back with us. We are undecided where he is going to bat at the moment but we will come up with the decision later," de Kock said.

The Proteas skipper said the visitors are brimming with confidence coming into the tour after drubbing Australia back home.

"India is an unbelievable team, They have got great balance, but I am sure we are also coming here with a lot of confidence," De Kock said.

De Kock said left-arm seamer Beuren Hendricks has recovered from his illness and is available for selection but batsman Temba Bavuma is uncertain as he is yet to fully recover from the hamstring injury.

"Beuran was unfortunately ill back in South Africa but he is back up for selection. Temba we will find out today but I don't think he will be ready, I am not sure," he said.

Faf du Plessisindia vs south africa 2020Quinton de Kock

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Wed, 11 Mar, 2020

ZIM v BAN
Mirpur

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 Mar, 2020

SA v IND
Dharamsala

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Fri, 13 Mar, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 Mar, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more