fixtures

All matches

Match 7: IRE VS NEP

upcoming
IRE IRE
NEP NEP

Lahore

09 Oct, 201911:00 IST

Match 8: OMA VS NED

upcoming
OMA OMA
NED NED

Lahore

09 Oct, 201915:00 IST

3rd T20I: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Lahore

09 Oct, 201919:00 IST

1st T20I: QAT VS JER

upcoming
QAT QAT
JER JER

Lahore

09 Oct, 201921:30 IST

PTI |October 8, 2019, 6:42 PM IST
India vs South Africa | Senuran Muthusamy says Team is 'Comfortable being Uncomfortable'

The South African players have been constantly pushed out of their comfort zone by a dominant India, a challenge that rookie all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy is relishing every moment.

Muthusamy had a decent Test debut in Visakhapatnam with scores of 33 and 49 not out apart from prize wicket of Indian captain Virat Kohli.

"We are still looking to grow as a side and enjoy being uncomfortable. No matter how you look at it, the guys are 'comfortable being uncomfortable' and keep getting better," Muthusamy said.

The 25-year-old from Durban feels that he is on "right track" as far as his Test debut is concerned.

"I would have ideally wanted to win my first Test and make an impact with bat and ball but it really wasn't to be. I will take the start and hopefully try to do well if I am in the team for the next match," he said.

"If not, I will back the boys. I am sure we will look to carry the momentum. I am on the right track as I was fortunate to get some good time out in the middle."

india vs south africa 2019Senuran Muthusamy

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more