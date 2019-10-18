Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

ICC WT20 WC QUALIFIER, 2019 Match 4, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 18 October, 2019

1ST INN

United Arab Emirates *

0/0 (0.0)

United Arab Emirates
v/s
Oman
Oman

Toss won by Oman (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

Match 4: UAE VS OMA

live
UAE UAE
OMA OMA

Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 201921:00 IST

Match 5: BER VS PNG

upcoming
BER BER
PNG PNG

Dubai ICCA

19 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 6: KEN VS SCO

upcoming
KEN KEN
SCO SCO

Dubai ICCA

19 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 7: JER VS NIG

upcoming
JER JER
NIG NIG

Abu Dhabi

19 Oct, 201915:40 IST

India vs South Africa | Shahbaz Nadeem Added to Squad As Cover for Kuldeep Yadav

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem has been added to India's squad for the third Test against South Africa after Kuldeep Yadav complained of left shoulder pain

Cricketnext Staff |October 18, 2019, 7:42 PM IST
India vs South Africa | Shahbaz Nadeem Added to Squad As Cover for Kuldeep Yadav

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem has been added to India's squad for the third Test against South Africa in Ranchi after Kuldeep Yadav complained of left shoulder pain on Friday (October 18).

Nadeem, 30, has been waiting in the wings for the last few seasons where he has been successful in domestic and India A circuits. He has played 110 first-class matches, picking up 424 wickets.

Nadeem is from Jharkhand and has plenty of experience bowling at the JSCA stadium in Ranchi, the venue for the final Test.

Nadeem's stocks have been on the rise ever since 2015-16 Ranji Trophy season when he picked up 51 wickets. He was a part of the India A side for the recent tour of West Indies, where he topped the wicket-takers' list with 15 scalps, including 10 in the first game.

Nadeem also picked 8 wickets in the two four-day games for India A against South Africa A prior to the Test series.

Kuldeep has played six Tests, but was not a part of the XI for the first two games of the ongoing series with R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja being the two spinners in the Indian XI.

India lead the three-match series 2-0.

Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shahbaz Nadeem.

india vs south africa 2019Kuldeep YadavShahbaz Nadeem

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Sat, 19 Oct, 2019

PNG v BER
Dubai ICCA

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Sat, 19 Oct, 2019

SCO v KEN
Dubai ICCA

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Sat, 19 Oct, 2019

NIG v JER
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more