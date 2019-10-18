India vs South Africa | Shahbaz Nadeem Added to Squad As Cover for Kuldeep Yadav

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem has been added to India's squad for the third Test against South Africa in Ranchi after Kuldeep Yadav complained of left shoulder pain on Friday (October 18).
Nadeem, 30, has been waiting in the wings for the last few seasons where he has been successful in domestic and India A circuits. He has played 110 first-class matches, picking up 424 wickets.
Nadeem is from Jharkhand and has plenty of experience bowling at the JSCA stadium in Ranchi, the venue for the final Test.
Nadeem's stocks have been on the rise ever since 2015-16 Ranji Trophy season when he picked up 51 wickets. He was a part of the India A side for the recent tour of West Indies, where he topped the wicket-takers' list with 15 scalps, including 10 in the first game.
Nadeem also picked 8 wickets in the two four-day games for India A against South Africa A prior to the Test series.
Kuldeep has played six Tests, but was not a part of the XI for the first two games of the ongoing series with R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja being the two spinners in the Indian XI.
India lead the three-match series 2-0.
Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shahbaz Nadeem.
