Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

FREEDOM TROPHY, 2019 3rd Test, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, 19 - 23 Oct, 2019

1ST INN

India *

0/0 (0.0)

India
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

Toss won by India (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Ranchi

19 Oct, 201909:30 IST

Match 4: UAE VS OMA

live
UAE UAE
OMA OMA

Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 201921:00 IST

Match 5: BER VS PNG

upcoming
BER BER
PNG PNG

Dubai ICCA

19 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 6: KEN VS SCO

upcoming
KEN KEN
SCO SCO

Dubai ICCA

19 Oct, 201915:40 IST

India vs South Africa | Shahbaz Nadeem Makes Debut in Third Test

Shahbaz Nadeem, who was called up to India's Test squad on the eve of the final Test against South Africa at Ranchi, was on Saturday handed his debut.

Cricketnext Staff |October 19, 2019, 9:22 AM IST
India vs South Africa | Shahbaz Nadeem Makes Debut in Third Test

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem, who was called up to India's Test squad on the eve of the third and final Test against South Africa at Ranchi, was handed his debut on Saturday (October 19).

The 30-year old has been on the periphery of a call-up for the past few seasons and has been a consistent performer in the domestic circuit as well as in India A tours.

Nadeem plays his domestic cricket for Jharkhand and will be making his debut in his home ground, the JSCA Stadium.

Nadeem's stocks have been on the rise ever since 2015-16 Ranji Trophy season when he picked up 51 wickets. He was a part of the India A side for the recent tour of West Indies, where he topped the wicket-takers' list with 15 scalps, including 10 in the first game.

Nadeem also picked 8 wickets in the two four-day games for India A against South Africa A prior to the Test series.

Kuldeep has played six Tests, but was not a part of the XI for the first two games of the ongoing series with R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja being the two spinners in the Indian XI.

India vs South Africaindia vs south africa 2019Indian cricket teamNadeem debutShahbaz Nadeem

Related stories

India vs South Africa | You Get to Know Yourself a Lot in India: Dean Elgar
Cricketnext Staff | October 17, 2019, 5:24 PM IST

India vs South Africa | You Get to Know Yourself a Lot in India: Dean Elgar

India vs South Africa: Markram Out of Third Test After ‘Lashing Out at Solid Object' and Hurting His Wrist
Cricketnext Staff | October 17, 2019, 1:36 PM IST

India vs South Africa: Markram Out of Third Test After ‘Lashing Out at Solid Object' and Hurting His Wrist

Virat Kohli Learning Well From Mistakes as Captain: Shoaib Akhtar
Cricketnext Staff | October 15, 2019, 2:18 PM IST

Virat Kohli Learning Well From Mistakes as Captain: Shoaib Akhtar

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Sat, 19 Oct, 2019

PNG v BER
Dubai ICCA

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Sat, 19 Oct, 2019

SCO v KEN
Dubai ICCA All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more