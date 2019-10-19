Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem, who was called up to India's Test squad on the eve of the third and final Test against South Africa at Ranchi, was handed his debut on Saturday (October 19).
The 30-year old has been on the periphery of a call-up for the past few seasons and has been a consistent performer in the domestic circuit as well as in India A tours.
Big day for Shahbaz Nadeem as he is all set to make his Test debut 🇮🇳🇮🇳 #TeamIndia #INDvSA @Paytm pic.twitter.com/3hfYTaVyDL— BCCI (@BCCI) October 19, 2019
Big day for Shahbaz Nadeem as he is all set to make his Test debut 🇮🇳🇮🇳 #TeamIndia #INDvSA @Paytm pic.twitter.com/3hfYTaVyDL
Nadeem plays his domestic cricket for Jharkhand and will be making his debut in his home ground, the JSCA Stadium.
Nadeem's stocks have been on the rise ever since 2015-16 Ranji Trophy season when he picked up 51 wickets. He was a part of the India A side for the recent tour of West Indies, where he topped the wicket-takers' list with 15 scalps, including 10 in the first game.
Nadeem also picked 8 wickets in the two four-day games for India A against South Africa A prior to the Test series.
Kuldeep has played six Tests, but was not a part of the XI for the first two games of the ongoing series with R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja being the two spinners in the Indian XI.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
India vs South Africa | Shahbaz Nadeem Makes Debut in Third Test
Shahbaz Nadeem, who was called up to India's Test squad on the eve of the final Test against South Africa at Ranchi, was on Saturday handed his debut.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | October 17, 2019, 5:24 PM IST
India vs South Africa | You Get to Know Yourself a Lot in India: Dean Elgar
Cricketnext Staff | October 17, 2019, 1:36 PM IST
India vs South Africa: Markram Out of Third Test After ‘Lashing Out at Solid Object' and Hurting His Wrist
Cricketnext Staff | October 15, 2019, 2:18 PM IST
Virat Kohli Learning Well From Mistakes as Captain: Shoaib Akhtar
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Sat, 19 Oct, 2019
PNG v BERDubai ICCA
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Sat, 19 Oct, 2019
SCO v KENDubai ICCA All Fixtures
Team Rankings