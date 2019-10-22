Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

FREEDOM TROPHY, 2019 3rd Test, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, 19 - 23 Oct, 2019

1ST INN

India

497/9 (116.3)

India
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

162 (56.2)

South Africa trail by 203 runs

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Ranchi

19 Oct, 201909:30 IST

Match 19: NAM VS SCO

upcoming
NAM NAM
SCO SCO

Abu Dhabi

22 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 20: NED VS SIN

upcoming
NED NED
SIN SIN

Abu Dhabi

22 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 21: UAE VS JER

upcoming
UAE UAE
JER JER

Abu Dhabi

22 Oct, 201915:40 IST

India vs South Africa | Shami, Umesh Kept the Situation Under Control: Gavaskar

Former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar on Monday said that Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav kept it tight from both ends in the third and final Test against South Africa here, meaning the batsmen did not get easy runs.

IANS |October 22, 2019, 7:23 AM IST
India vs South Africa | Shami, Umesh Kept the Situation Under Control: Gavaskar

Ranchi: Former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar on Monday said that Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav kept it tight from both ends in the third and final Test against South Africa here, meaning the batsmen did not get easy runs.

Shami returned with figures of 3/10 while Umesh Yadav took two wickets as India stood on the brink of a series whitewash. The hosts lead 2-0 in the three-match series.

Replying to India's 497/9d, South Africa were bundled out for 162 in the first innings and after Day 3 were tottering at 132/8 following on.

In the first innings, Umesh snared three wickets while Shami notched up a couple.

"Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav both had kept the situation under control with their bowling which meant the batsmen weren't getting runs easily," Gavaskar said on post-match show.

"Another thing, between the 5th and 6th wicket they have bowled from a little ahead of good length because from there you can trick the batsmen as they don't know where to play - forward or backward."

VVS Laxman added: "This match was happening in Ranchi, were fast bowlers cannot catch speed easily but yet their performance was commendable. The Indian team has a good reserve of bowlers such as Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Ishant Sharma that even a team such as England would think what kind of a gameplay to execute in front of the team."

india vs south africa 2019sunil gavaskarvvs laxman

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 19 T20 | Tue, 22 Oct, 2019

SCO v NAM
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 20 T20 | Tue, 22 Oct, 2019

SIN v NED
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 21 T20 | Tue, 22 Oct, 2019

JER v UAE
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more