India vs South Africa | Shami, Umesh Kept the Situation Under Control: Gavaskar
Former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar on Monday said that Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav kept it tight from both ends in the third and final Test against South Africa here, meaning the batsmen did not get easy runs.
India vs South Africa | Shami, Umesh Kept the Situation Under Control: Gavaskar
Former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar on Monday said that Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav kept it tight from both ends in the third and final Test against South Africa here, meaning the batsmen did not get easy runs.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 19 T20 | Tue, 22 Oct, 2019
SCO v NAMAbu Dhabi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 20 T20 | Tue, 22 Oct, 2019
SIN v NEDAbu Dhabi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 21 T20 | Tue, 22 Oct, 2019
JER v UAEAbu Dhabi All Fixtures
Team Rankings