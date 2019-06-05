starts in
Match 9:BAN VS NZ

live
BAN BAN
NZ NZ

The Oval, London

5 June, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 10:AUS VS WI

upcoming
AUS AUS
WI WI

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Thu, 06 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 11:PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

County Ground, Bristol

Fri, 07 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 12:ENG VS BAN

upcoming
ENG ENG
BAN BAN

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Sat, 08 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

India vs South Africa | Snapshot: Chahal, Rohit Punish SA

Cricketnext Staff |June 5, 2019, 11:13 PM IST
India vs South Africa | Snapshot: Chahal, Rohit Punish SA

First Yuzvendra Chahal took 4/51 to keep South Africa to 227 for 8 before Rohit Sharma hit a brilliant century to set up India's six-wicket win.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019icc world cup 2019India vs South Africarohit sharmaSnapshotSouth Africa vs Indiayuzvendra chahal

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T PTS
1
WI WI
1 1 0 0 2
2
NZ NZ
1 1 0 0 2
3
AUS AUS
1 1 0 0 2
4
ENG ENG
2 1 1 0 2
5
BAN BAN
1 1 0 0 2
6
IND IND
1 1 0 0 2
7
SL SL
2 1 1 0 2
8
PAK PAK
2 1 1 0 2
9
SA SA
3 0 3 0 0
10
AFG AFG
2 0 2 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
