Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd T20I: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Bengaluru

22 Sep, 201919:00 IST

1st ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Dharamsala

12 Mar, 202014:00 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Lucknow

15 Mar, 202014:00 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Kolkata

18 Mar, 202014:00 IST

India vs South Africa | Sometimes Nothing is Automatic: Ravi Shastri On R Ashwin Selection

For a fair while one of the first names on the team sheet in Test cricket has been the ace off-spinner R Ashwin, who has also always looked for new ways to reinvent himself with new variations to trouble opposition batsmen. But the off-spinner is no longer the automatic choice, especially in overseas conditions, where the fast bowlers have done well as a unit.

Cricketnext Staff |September 26, 2019, 12:18 PM IST
India vs South Africa | Sometimes Nothing is Automatic: Ravi Shastri On R Ashwin Selection

For a fair while one of the first names on the team sheet in Test cricket has been the ace off-spinner R Ashwin, who has also always looked for new ways to reinvent himself with new variations to trouble opposition batsmen. But the off-spinner is no longer the automatic choice, especially in overseas conditions, where the fast bowlers have done well as a unit.

As a result, Ashwin hasn't featured in a single Test in 2019. During the tour of Australia, he was forced to sit out in three Tests, owing to an abdominal strain. As for the series against West Indies, he didn't get a place in the playing XI.

However head coach Ravi Shastri defended the decision to bench the spinner and said it was tactical.

“Those are tactical things, which I can’t speak to you. You saw in the West Indies what happened, and now you will see the results. You can’t ask me who plays in the eleven because everyone is part of us,” Shastri told Hindustan Times.

A former spinner himself, Shastri believes that in the fight for the top spinner’s place India have more than one world class spinner.

“He (Ashwin) is world class, we got Ravindra Jadeja who is world class, we got Kuldeep Yadav who will be world class in due course, he is still young.”

The off-spinner, who has four Test hundreds to boast off, was an automatic pick for most of his 65 Tests in which he has amassed 342 wickets and bowled India to some important victories.

But the processes and policies sometimes change according to the situation according to Shastri.

“Sometimes in cricket nothing is automatic; when automatic fails you need some fuel.”

india vs south africa 2019R AshwinRavi Shastri

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 March, 2020

SA v IND
Dharamsala

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 March, 2020

SA v IND
Lucknow

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 March, 2020

SA v IND
Kolkata All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more