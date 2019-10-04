Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

FREEDOM TROPHY, 2019 1st Test, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, 02 - 06 Oct, 2019

1ST INN

India

502/7 (136.0)

India
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

385/8 (118.0)

South Africa trail by 117 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Visakhapatnam YSR

02 Oct, 201909:30 IST

2nd Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Pune MCAS

10 Oct, 201909:30 IST

3rd Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Ranchi

19 Oct, 201909:30 IST

Match 1: OMA VS HK

upcoming
OMA OMA
HK HK

Kuala Lumpur KAO

05 Oct, 201911:00 IST

India vs South Africa | South Africa Mount Resistance on Day 3 as Ashwin Picks Up Five

Thanks to Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock’s fighting knocks of 160 and 111 runs respectively, South Africa ensured that they stayed in the hunt on Day 3 of the first Test against India at Visakhaptnam.

Cricketnext Staff |October 4, 2019, 6:07 PM IST
India vs South Africa | South Africa Mount Resistance on Day 3 as Ashwin Picks Up Five

Thanks to Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock’s fighting knocks of 160 and 111 runs respectively, South Africa ensured that they stayed in the hunt on Day 3 of the first Test against India at Visakhaptnam.

Having ended day 2 on the score of 39/3, South Africa faced an uphill task against an Indian bowling attack looking to maintain their dominance on day 3. And the contributions of Elgar and de Kock went a long way in ensuring that the visitors ended day 3 on 385/8, with the excellent Ravichandran Ashwin picking up five wickets by the end of the day.

Temba Bavuma was the first wicket of the day, when he fell to Ishant Sharma to reduce South Africa to 63/4. In walked in skipper Faf du Plessis, who, aware of his bad form on the last tour, made sure that his team did not lose any more wickets and went into lunch with the score at 153/4.

Bavuma and du Plessis continued the good work after lunch as well, and made India toil hard in the field at the beginning of the second session. Both batsmen brought up their half-centuries and stitched together a much-needed partnership of 115 runs.

But it was Ravichandran Ashwin who provided the breakthrough, dismissing du Plessis for 55, with the score reading 178/5.

It was then time for the start of the second big partnership of the day, between Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock, with Elgar bringing up a brilliant century right before Tea. Both batsmen held out till the break, and used the interval to re-align their strategy to go again in the third session of the day.

With the South African innings in need of cautious acceleration, both batsmen picked up the pace of run-scoring, with Elgar going past the 150 run-mark, and the duo putting on a partnership of 160 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja stepped up for India just as the batsmen were threatening to continue adding runs to the South African total, finally dismissing Elgar for 160. Senuran Muthusamy joined de Kock at the crease, and the latter continued his aggressive approach to bring up his century, adding a brief 28 runs to the total.

Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed de Kock in the 110th over, and did not waste more time in castling Vernon Philander for a duck, leaving the South African score at 376/8.

That was the last wicket that South Africa lost till the end of play, and ended the day on 385/8 with Muthusamy and Keshav Maharaj batting on 12 and 3 respectively.​

AshwinDean Elgarindia vs south africa 2019keshav maharajmuthusamyQuinton de KockRavichandran Ashwinsouth africa vs india 2019

Related stories

Ravindra Jadeja Becomes Second Fastest Indian to 200 Test Wickets
Cricketnext Staff | October 4, 2019, 4:23 PM IST

Ravindra Jadeja Becomes Second Fastest Indian to 200 Test Wickets

India vs South Africa | Rohit Sharma Equals Rahul Dravid's Test Record
Cricketnext Staff | October 4, 2019, 7:26 AM IST

India vs South Africa | Rohit Sharma Equals Rahul Dravid's Test Record

From Double-Duck to Double-Ton, the Mayank Agarwal Transformation
Karthik Lakshmanan | October 4, 2019, 7:28 AM IST

From Double-Duck to Double-Ton, the Mayank Agarwal Transformation

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 10 October, 2019

SA v IND
Pune MCAS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Sat, 19 October, 2019

SA v IND
Ranchi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Sat, 05 Oct, 2019

HK v OMA
Kuala Lumpur KAO All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more