Rain Stoppage

AFG IN BAN, ONLY TEST, 2019 One-off Test, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong, 05 - 09 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Afghanistan

342 (117.0)

Afghanistan
v/s
Bangladesh
Bangladesh*

205 (70.5)

Bangladesh need 255 runs to win

India vs South Africa: South African Team Attends High Commissioner's Dinner in Delhi

After their arrival in India ahead of the three match T20I series and Test series, South African team attended the high commissioner's dinner in Delhi.

Cricketnext Staff |September 9, 2019, 11:59 AM IST
India vs South Africa: South African Team Attends High Commissioner's Dinner in Delhi

After their arrival in India ahead of the three match T20I series and Test series, South African team attended the high commissioner's dinner in Delhi.

The team shared a picture on Twitter saying, "Great start to the tour of India last night with dinner with the High Commissioner of South Africa, His Excellency, Mr Sbu Ndebele and his wonderful staff & their families. It’s great to know our boys will have a few familiar faces to look out for on match days."

The Quinton de Kock-led South Africa team set foot on India on Saturday for the upcoming three-match T20 series.

"Excited to be back in India and looking forward to playing cricket again," pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada tweeted.

South Africa will start the tour with the T20 matches, the first of which is in Dharamsala on September 15 followed by Mohali (September 18) and Bengaluru (September 22).

That will be followed by Tests in Visakhapatnam (October 2-6), Pune (October 10-14) and Ranchi (October 19-23) as the Proteas open their campaign in the ICC World Test Championship.

ind vs sa, india vs south africa 2019, Off The Field, South Africa

