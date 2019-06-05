starts in
India vs South Africa | 'Special Knock!' - Twitter Lauds Rohit Sharma for Match-Winning Century

Cricketnext Staff |June 5, 2019, 11:14 PM IST
India vs South Africa | 'Special Knock!' - Twitter Lauds Rohit Sharma for Match-Winning Century

Rohit Sharma’s second century in World Cups saw India open their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign with a six-wicket win over South Africa in Southampton on Wednesday (June 5).

 

 

Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah struck twice in his first spell getting rid of both the South Africa openers.

Faf du Plessis and Russie van der Dussen then stitched a 54–run stand to steady the ship for the Proteas before Yuzvendra Chahal got rid of both of them in an over.

 

Chris Morris and Kagiso Rabada then shared a handy stand to lift the total to 227/9.

In the chase, India lost a couple of wickets early, mainly Virat Kohli who struggled for fluency during his 34-ball knock for 18 runs.

 

Rohit Sharma had his fair share of luck and made the most of it by scoring a fine century, going past Sourav Ganguly to become the third highest in terms of centuries scored in ODIs and saw India home.

 

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T PTS
1
WI WI
1 1 0 0 2
2
NZ NZ
1 1 0 0 2
3
AUS AUS
1 1 0 0 2
4
ENG ENG
2 1 1 0 2
5
BAN BAN
1 1 0 0 2
6
IND IND
1 1 0 0 2
7
SL SL
2 1 1 0 2
8
PAK PAK
2 1 1 0 2
9
SA SA
3 0 3 0 0
10
AFG AFG
2 0 2 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
