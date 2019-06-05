India vs South Africa | 'Special Knock!' - Twitter Lauds Rohit Sharma for Match-Winning Century

Rohit Sharma’s second century in World Cups saw India open their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign with a six-wicket win over South Africa in Southampton on Wednesday (June 5).
Not the first time that we have seen Rohit take up the mantle to win the game game on his own when Virat gets out early. India so fortunate to have such batsmen.👏👏👏🙏🙏🙏#INDvSA #ICCCWC2019— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 5, 2019
Not the first time that we have seen Rohit take up the mantle to win the game game on his own when Virat gets out early. India so fortunate to have such batsmen.👏👏👏🙏🙏🙏#INDvSA #ICCCWC2019
— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 5, 2019
A very disciplined performance by our bowlers. @yuzi_chahal , @Jaspritbumrah93 & @BhuviOfficial firing through.@ImRo45 sincere ton helped great deal with the chase after quick dismissals at the top order. What a confident start by Team India, fantastic & congratulations! #INDvSA— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 5, 2019
A very disciplined performance by our bowlers. @yuzi_chahal , @Jaspritbumrah93 & @BhuviOfficial firing through.@ImRo45 sincere ton helped great deal with the chase after quick dismissals at the top order. What a confident start by Team India, fantastic & congratulations! #INDvSA
— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 5, 2019
Superb @ImRo45 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 All class 👌🏼🏏💯 — Robin John Peterson (@robbie13flair) June 5, 2019
Congratulations 2 our boys in blue. Outstanding stuff by @ImRo45 Always pleasing 2 d eyes wen he bats like dis. Commanding Victory I must say in d first game itself. Way 2 go boys #ChakDeIndia @bcci @StarSportsIndia — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) June 5, 2019
Congratulations #TeamIndia 🇮🇳🙌👍💪 — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) June 5, 2019
A dominating ton from Rohit and an extraordinary bowling spell from Chahal contributes to India's second ever win over South Africa in a world cup match. #CWC2019 #IndVsSA — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) June 5, 2019
South Africa at ICC tournaments in a short summary. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) June 5, 2019
Someone take that over from Bumrah to de Kock and use it in a geometry class to explain angles.#SAvIND— Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) June 5, 2019
Someone take that over from Bumrah to de Kock and use it in a geometry class to explain angles.#SAvIND
— Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) June 5, 2019
.@Jaspritbumrah93 is a classic case of trusting his talent and keeping it remarkably simple. 👍 #IND #SA #CWC19 #CWC2019 — RK (@RK_sports) June 5, 2019
Rassie showing some good temperament here 👍🏼 Does help when you earn your spot after playing 100 FC games 👏🏼 #earnyourcap— Robin John Peterson (@robbie13flair) June 5, 2019
Rassie showing some good temperament here 👍🏼 Does help when you earn your spot after playing 100 FC games 👏🏼 #earnyourcap
— Robin John Peterson (@robbie13flair) June 5, 2019
What Rassie van der Dussen needs to do after that ugly shot. #CWC19 #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/LXQLZt0dbO — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) June 5, 2019
I have no words to describe that scoring option by vd Dussen. Understanding the risk at this stage speaks to so much else really.... — Pat Symcox (@PatSymcox77) June 5, 2019
Chris Morris and Kagiso Rabada then shared a handy stand to lift the total to 227/9.
They've only got 227 but got to say this has been a strong comeback from South Africa. They've given themselves a chance. #CWC19 #INDvSA— Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) June 5, 2019
They’ve only got 227 but got to say this has been a strong comeback from South Africa. They’ve given themselves a chance. #CWC19 #INDvSA
— Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) June 5, 2019
How darn good is @Jaspritbumrah93 A common narration in this @cricketworldcup will focus on use of 2 new white balls up front to take advantage of early start times and English pitches. #BoomboomBumrah is as good as they get #INDvSA— Matthew Hayden AM (@HaydosTweets) June 5, 2019
How darn good is @Jaspritbumrah93 A common narration in this @cricketworldcup will focus on use of 2 new white balls up front to take advantage of early start times and English pitches. #BoomboomBumrah is as good as they get #INDvSA
— Matthew Hayden AM (@HaydosTweets) June 5, 2019
Good captaincy by Kohli. Kept looking for wickets throughout. Nice attacking fields and good bowling changes too. Having so many wicket-taking options is a blessing... #IndvSA #CWC19 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 5, 2019
Superb catch by Quinton de Kock to send Virat Kohli back and place the Indian middle order under some pressure now. Rohit Sharma will have to shepherd the chase. #ICCWC2019 #SAvIND — G Rajaraman (@g_rajaraman) June 5, 2019
😱😱 oh my what a catch De Kock!!! This is going to be a good game #INDvSA #CWC19 — Kate Cross (@katecross16) June 5, 2019
Rohit Sharma had his fair share of luck and made the most of it by scoring a fine century, going past Sourav Ganguly to become the third highest in terms of centuries scored in ODIs and saw India home.
Not a bad way to start your ICCCWC2019 Rohit Sharma. He opens in my all-time ODI eleven.— ian bishop (@irbishi) June 5, 2019
— ian bishop (@irbishi) June 5, 2019
Calm ,composed and a wonderful century from @ImRo45 ! Fantastic understanding of the situation !— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 5, 2019
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 5, 2019
A racing heartbeat, nails being bitten, nervously waiting for those 3 digits after having watched him bat in the most sensible fashion. Well played, @ImRo45, very well played. Century No. 23 in a World Cup opener IN A CHASE. Also my birth date. Special knock this! #Rohit #INDvSA — Vidula S. Menge (@Arey_Yaar) June 5, 2019
Superb from Rohit Sharma today on a spicy pitch against a fired up Rabada and Morris. Good start for India #CWC19 #SAvIND — Hemant (@hemantbuch) June 5, 2019
Some Indian fans were making fun of Rohit Sharma as he isn't the quickest in the field. He is in the team to score runs as an opener & devise tactics as Vice Captain. Scored a 100 when no one else crossed 35. Good knock to guide India to a comfortable victory.#INDvSA #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/NRwB7mSYkj— Aditya (@forwardshortleg) June 5, 2019
He is in the team to score runs as an opener & devise tactics as Vice Captain.
Scored a 100 when no one else crossed 35. Good knock to guide India to a comfortable victory.#INDvSA #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/NRwB7mSYkj
— Aditya (@forwardshortleg) June 5, 2019
