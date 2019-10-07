India vs South Africa | Spin-Pace Balance & No. 4 Conundrum: SA's Dilemma for Second Test
A margin of 203 runs does not do justice to South Africa's performance in the first Test against India in Visakhapatnam. They eventually lost big in terms of runs, but were in the hunt for a draw at least until lunch on Day 4.
India vs South Africa | Spin-Pace Balance & No. 4 Conundrum: SA's Dilemma for Second Test
A margin of 203 runs does not do justice to South Africa's performance in the first Test against India in Visakhapatnam. They eventually lost big in terms of runs, but were in the hunt for a draw at least until lunch on Day 4.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | October 5, 2019, 8:25 AM IST
Hardik Pandya Undergoes Successful Back Surgery in London
Cricketnext Staff | October 4, 2019, 8:26 PM IST
India vs South Africa | Sport is Business, Can't Help if Players Pick County Over Country: Shaun Pollock
Cricketnext Staff | October 4, 2019, 6:24 PM IST
India vs South Africa | Sunil Gavaskar Unhappy With Treatment Meted Out to R Ashwin
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019
SL v PAKLahore
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019
NEP v IRELahore
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 8 T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019
NED v OMALahore All Fixtures
Team Rankings