India vs South Africa | Stuck to Our Plans, Kept Up Pressure on India: De Kock
The margin of victory was big but South African captain Quinton de Kock was equally impressed with the manner in which his team fought back to win the third T20 International against India and level the series.
India vs South Africa | Stuck to Our Plans, Kept Up Pressure on India: De Kock
The margin of victory was big but South African captain Quinton de Kock was equally impressed with the manner in which his team fought back to win the third T20 International against India and level the series.
Related stories
Karthik Lakshmanan | September 20, 2019, 2:00 PM IST
Picking on Minutest of Errors Will Hinder, Not Help Rishabh Pant's Career
Cricketnext Staff | September 18, 2019, 10:31 PM IST
India vs South Africa | Virat Kohli Becomes Highest T20I Run-Scorer, Goes Past Rohit
Cricketnext Staff | September 18, 2019, 8:27 PM IST
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli & Ravi Shastri Felicitate BCCI Chief Curator Daljit Singh
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 March, 2020
SA v INDDharamsala
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 March, 2020
SA v INDLucknow
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 March, 2020
SA v INDKolkata All Fixtures
Team Rankings