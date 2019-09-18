India captain Virat Kohli took a stunning one-handed diving catch to remove his South African counterpart Quinton de Kock on Wednesday.
de Kock had scored a fine half-century and was looking good for plenty more before he miscued one. It seemed to be falling in no man's land before Kohli took off from mid-off and timed his dive to perfection to take a stunning catch.
MUST WATCH: Superman @imVkohli takes a stunner 👏Full video here 📹📹https://t.co/VmJaxRF6P3 @Paytm #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/k6TgD187Ne— BCCI (@BCCI) September 18, 2019
MUST WATCH: Superman @imVkohli takes a stunner 👏Full video here 📹📹https://t.co/VmJaxRF6P3 @Paytm #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/k6TgD187Ne
The dismissal completely changed the game as South Africa struggled to get any sort of momentum into their innings after that. South Africa finally ended their innings at 149/5.
Earlier, India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bowl first.
Speaking at the toss, Kohli said: "We are gonna bowl first. It's very difficult to defend and it's a great chasing ground. It's a typical Mohali wicket. The pitch is gonna play well too. (On his knock against Australia in the T20 World Cup 2016) Yes I remember it fondly. That is one of the best matches I have been part of. This ground has given me and the team great memories. We have been trying out youngsters. KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rahul Chahar and Khaleel Ahmed miss out."
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
India vs South Africa: Superman! Virat Kohli Takes Stunning Catch to Remove de Kock
India captain Virat Kohli took a stunning one-handed diving catch to remove his South African counterpart Quinton de Kock on Wednesday.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 22 September, 2019
SA v INDBengaluru
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 March, 2020
SA v INDDharamsala All Fixtures
Team Rankings