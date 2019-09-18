Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

SA IN IND, 3 T20IS, 2019 2nd T20I, Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, 18 September, 2019

2ND INN

South Africa

149/5 (20.0)

South Africa
v/s
India
India*

30/0 (3.2)

India need 120 runs in 100 balls at 7.2 rpo
Live

BAN TRI-NATION T20I SERIES, 2019 Match 4, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 18 September, 2019

2ND INN

Bangladesh

175/7 (20.0)

Bangladesh
v/s
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe*

91/7 (15.1)

Zimbabwe need 81 runs in 28 balls at 17.35 rpo

fixtures

All matches

Match 4: BAN VS ZIM

live
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Chattogram

18 Sep, 201918:00 IST

2nd T20I: SA VS IND

live
SA SA
IND IND

Mohali

18 Sep, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Bengaluru

22 Sep, 201919:00 IST

1st ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Dharamsala

14 Mar, 201914:00 IST

India vs South Africa: Superman! Virat Kohli Takes Stunning Catch to Remove de Kock

India captain Virat Kohli took a stunning one-handed diving catch to remove his South African counterpart Quinton de Kock on Wednesday.

Cricketnext Staff |September 18, 2019, 8:37 PM IST
India vs South Africa: Superman! Virat Kohli Takes Stunning Catch to Remove de Kock

India captain Virat Kohli took a stunning one-handed diving catch to remove his South African counterpart Quinton de Kock on Wednesday.

de Kock had scored a fine half-century and was looking good for plenty more before he miscued one. It seemed to be falling in no man's land before Kohli took off from mid-off and timed his dive to perfection to take a stunning catch.

The dismissal completely changed the game as South Africa struggled to get any sort of momentum into their innings after that. South Africa finally ended their innings at 149/5.

Earlier, India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Speaking at the toss, Kohli said: "We are gonna bowl first. It's very difficult to defend and it's a great chasing ground. It's a typical Mohali wicket. The pitch is gonna play well too. (On his knock against Australia in the T20 World Cup 2016) Yes I remember it fondly. That is one of the best matches I have been part of. This ground has given me and the team great memories. We have been trying out youngsters. KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rahul Chahar and Khaleel Ahmed miss out."

ind vs saindia vs south africa 2019kohli catchvirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 22 September, 2019

SA v IND
Bengaluru

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 March, 2020

SA v IND
Dharamsala All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more