Lunch

FREEDOM TROPHY, 2019 1st Test, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, 02 - 06 Oct, 2019

1ST INN

India *

324/1 (88.0)

India
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

Toss won by India (decided to bat)

India vs South Africa | Surviving Initial Phase Was Important for Rohit Sharma: Wasim Jaffer

This was the first time Rohit had opened in Test cricket and like he did on debut scored a century this time as well.

Cricketnext Staff |October 3, 2019, 9:36 AM IST
India vs South Africa | Surviving Initial Phase Was Important for Rohit Sharma: Wasim Jaffer

Wasim Jaffer, a domestic cricket legend in India, probably understands the difficulties in opening the batting in Indian conditions against the red-ball. A former Mumbai batsman himself, Jaffer, who played 31 Test matches for India with a highest score of 212, praised Rohit Sharma after he finished the first day at Vizag unbeaten on 115. His opening partner Mayank Agarwal finished the first day on 84, sixteen runs behind his century.

This was the first time Rohit had opened in Test cricket and like he did on debut scored a century this time as well.

“The biggest thing for Rohit was to survive and get through the initial phase,” Jaffer told Hindustan Times. “Once he got through the initial phase, he was always going to be dangerous and that is what we got to see today (Wednesday).

“Probably the one concern in his game is that he doesn’t come forward and goes hard at the ball outside the subcontinent.

“But I am sure he has matured as a player and made necessary modification to his game. The team management should give him a sustained stay in this new role,” he added.

The stylish Mumbaikar’s unbeaten and well-paced out century on the first day took India to 202/0 before rain ensured there would be no more play in the final session of the day.

Rohit’s first three tons came while playing in the middle-order and this was the first instance where he was opening the innings in Tests and he marked it with a sensational ton.

Rohit has also became the eighth batsman in the world to score a century in Tests, ODIs and T20Is as an opener after Chris Gayle, Brendon McCullum, Martin Guptill, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Ahmed Shehzad, Shane Watson, and Tamim Iqbal.

