Team India on Tuesday made a terrific comeback in Vizag to defeat South Africa by 48 runs in the 3rd T20I. Following two consecutive defeats, the unit produced a superb performance to keep the 5-match series pretty much alive. Also, it was the first victory for Rishabh Pant as an Indian captain.

The bowlers, who have been under scrutiny after a dismal show in Delhi and Cuttack, dominated the game on Tuesday night by bundling up the Proteas for 131 in 19.1 overs. Wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and fast bowler Harshal Patel shared 7 wickets among each other to hand a sweet victory to the Men in Blue. The former was adjudged the player of the match for his magical figures of 3 for 20 in 4 overs.

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam ul Haq reserved rich praise for Team India that thumped South Africa in the absence of senior players. In his latest video on YouTube, he said the Proteas seemed like winning the 3rd face-off and taking an unassailable lead but the host took them down.

“India are still alive in the series now. The pressure is now upon South Africa as this Indian side will not lose so easily at home. The young faces of the team should be appreciated because they are fighting back. There were no Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul in the side but still, they managed to pull out a terrific win,” said Inzamam in his latest YouTube video.

“Credit to Patel and Chahal for the way they bowled. The contest has now turned interesting. Earlier, it seemed that the Proteas will go and capture the series but India bowlers denied that,” he added.

The former Pakistan skipper further highlighted the depth in the current Indian line-up, stating that head coach Rahul Dravid knows how to deal with young boys.

“If you play like how [Ishan] Kishan and [Ruturaj] Gaikwad did, the morale of the team goes up. This shows India’s depth. The second-string team are putting up a fight and it is great to see that. [Rahul] Dravid is already there in the dressing room who has experience working with the U-19 team and he is applying the same here as well,” said Inzamam.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here