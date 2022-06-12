'Most Exciting Prospects I've Seen in Last 10 Years': Ex-BCCI Selector Feels Umran 'Deserves to Play for India'

Umran Malik’s sheer pace helped him tear into the Indian cricket team but nobody knows when will he receive his debut cap. Following a remarkable season in the IPL 2022, where he bagged 22 wickets in 16 games, the right-arm earned his maiden call-up for the South Africa T20Is. However, he wasn’t featured in the playing XI for the series opener, which India lost by 7 wickets in Delhi.

A lot has been spoken about the Jammu pacer’s talent but the experts have divided opinion over his chances of playing international cricket. Former India captain and 1983 World Cup winner Dilip Vengsarkar is the latest individual to join the bandwagon.

Vengsarkar feels that Umran Malik is ready to play international cricket. In a conversation with Khaleej Time, the former cricketer said when the team is playing home games, that’s the right time to test a talent like him.

India vs South Africa 2022: Schedule | News | Photos

“Everybody has a different outlook on the game. But I feel he deserves to play after showing that kind of speed and accuracy in the IPL. Also, when you are playing (international cricket) at home, that’s the right time to test somebody like him,” Vengsarkar was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times.

In his first full season of playing in the IPL, Malik was in top form for Sunrisers Hyderabad, picking 22 wickets from 14 matches at an average of 20.18 and economy rate of 9.03, picking one four-wicket haul and five-wicket haul respectively and playing an instrumental role in picking wickets for his franchise in the middle overs phase. He was also named the emerging player of the season at the end of the competition.

“He is one of the most exciting prospects I have seen in the last 10 years. I hope he does well because he looks very fit, and he has that aggression of a fast bowler. He has got pace and accuracy. I think he should be able to play for India for a long time,” concluded the former right-handed batter.

India is gearing up for the second T20 against the Proteas which is going to be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, on Sunday.

(With Agency Inputs)

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here