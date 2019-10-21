India vs South Africa | India Enforce Follow-on after Dismissing South Africa for 162
Cricketnext Staff
Pacer Umesh Yadav claimed three wickets as India dismissed South Africa for 162 and enforced the follow-on on Day 3 of the third Test in Ranchi on Monday.
The Proteas will bat again trailing by 335 runs in response to India's 497-9 declared.
Debutant George Linde frustrated the Indian bowlers with a stubborn 37 in a 32-run ninth-wicket stand with Anrich Nortje before Yadav had him caught by Rohit Sharma.
Zumbayr Hamza put up some resistance with a battling 62.
His 91-run fourth-wicket stand with Temba Bavuma, who made 32, stood out in another disappointing show by South Africa's batsmen.
Yadav struck in the opening over to get South African skipper Faf du Plessis bowled on his overnight score of one after the Proteas resumed on nine for two.
Hamza, playing just his second Test, completed his maiden fifty with a six off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.
Ravindra Jadeja broke the stand after getting Hamza bowled on a delivery that spun and stayed low to rattle the leg stump. The left-arm spinner also bowled Heinrich Klaasen for six.
Bavuma became debutant spinner Shahbaz Nadeem's first Test victim after being stumped by wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha.
Nadeem also trapped Nortje lbw for four to wrap up the innings.
Rohit Sharma put India in command of the third Test with his maiden Test double century on Sunday. He made 212.
India are already 2-0 up in the three-match series.
(With AFP inputs)
