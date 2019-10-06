Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 5: NED VS NEP

upcoming
NED NED
NEP NEP

Kuala Lumpur KAO

07 Oct, 201911:00 IST

Match 6: HK VS IRE

upcoming
HK HK
IRE IRE

Kuala Lumpur KAO

07 Oct, 201915:00 IST

2nd T20I: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Lahore

07 Oct, 201919:00 IST

Match 7: IRE VS NEP

upcoming
IRE IRE
NEP NEP

Lahore

09 Oct, 201911:00 IST

India vs South Africa | To Get That Total in Second Innings in India is Tough: Du Plessis

South Africa lost seven wickets for 51 runs in the morning session of the final day of the first Test against India in Visakhapatnam and failed to recover from there as Virat Kohli’s side capped off a 203-run win midway through the second session, when Mohammed Shami dismissed Kagiso Rabada to pick up his fifth wicket of the innings.

Cricketnext Staff |October 6, 2019, 2:44 PM IST
India vs South Africa | To Get That Total in Second Innings in India is Tough: Du Plessis

South Africa lost seven wickets for 51 runs in the morning session of the final day of the first Test against India in Visakhapatnam and failed to recover from there as Virat Kohli’s side capped off a 203-run win midway through the second session, when Mohammed Shami dismissed Kagiso Rabada to pick up his fifth wicket of the innings.

Shami, who was the wrecker-in-chief on the final day which began with the Proteas at 1/11, clean bowled four of his five victims, including opposition captain Faf du Plessis, and had the last one caught behind. Ravindra Jadeja also piled on the misery when took three wickets in one over to break the backbone of the visitors batting lineup.

Faf, who saw his off-stump go cart-wheeling as he tried to leave the ball, admitted that it was the fast bowler’s spell in the morning that effectively turned things around.

“To get that sort of a total in the second innings of a game in India is tough. I thought up until this morning, we competed pretty well.

“You can always sit after a game like this and think what you can do. But apart from (Mohammed) Shami this morning, the seamers' job was of holding,” Du Plessis said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

“On a day five pitch, things happen quicker, but it's the nature of Test cricket.”

The South African skipper however was upbeat about the positives and the fight that a relatively inexperienced side showed. Du Plessis was impressed by how they fought back after two long days in the field in the first innings and batted with great resolve when it was their time.

The Proteas lost three quick wickets in the final hour of the second day when they came out to bat but Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock led the charge the next day with centuries after India’s openers Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal plundered a century and a double century respectively.

“Great start to the game with the bat.”

“Obviously India batted well to start with and there were two great knocks by Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma. We fought back well in our first innings with the bat too.”

With plenty of positives to work with, South Africa and India will now head to Pune for the second Test of the series beginning October 10. The hosts lead the three-match series 1-0.

Faf du Plessisindia vs south africa 2019virat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019

NEP v NED
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019

IRE v HK
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019

SL v PAK
Lahore

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019

NEP v IRE
Lahore All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more