India vs South Africa: Twitter Gushes Over India's Emphatic Victory in First Test

After India romped to a 203-run win in the first Test against South Africa, taking nine Protea wickets from the start of day 5 till shortly after the lunch session, Twitter was all praise for the manner in which the home side went about their business to seal the victory.

Cricketnext Staff |October 6, 2019, 4:15 PM IST
Opening batsman Mayank Agarwal said he was "thrilled" with how the series had started.

While wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha simply summed it saying it was a "great game" in Vizag.

Ex-Indian opener Virender Sehwag, who is known for his tongue-in-cheek comments on Twitter took the straightforward path instead this time, and summed up the contributions of everyone in the team who had contributed to the victory.

Experts from across the cricketing world weighed in with their reading of the match as well.

Indian captain Virat Kohli, who lead from the front and was meticulous with his decision making called the win in Vizag a "special" one, while expressing how he cannot wait for the next encounter.

Even the ICC recognized the special performance put in by Rohit Sharma.

From across the Atlantic, Michael Vaughan was all-praise for a certain Ravindra Jadeja.

Game. Set. And Match.

