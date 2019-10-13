India vs South Africa: Twitter Reacts to India's Record Breaking Series Win

India's victory by an innings and 137 runs in the Pune Test against South Africa meant that they recorded their 11th straight home series win, breaking the record for most home series wins in a row set by Australia (10). Needless to say, there was an outpouring of positive reactions for India's remarkable feat. Here are a collection of the best Tweets:
Well done boys, fabulous team effort from each and everyone.🇮🇳Special innings by @imVkohli bhai 🙏🏻☝🏻 pic.twitter.com/xyqtRZVWmz— Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) October 13, 2019
Playing at home has its advantages but winning 11 Test series is incredible. Congrats @imVkohli @RaviShastriOfc & the entire Indian cricket team for setting a world record & beating SA by an innings & 137 runs in the 2nd Test to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead. Well done boys#BCCI pic.twitter.com/hLHVqj4rQ3— Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) October 13, 2019
Another Indian home win following an unfamiliar script. Not ‘spin to win’ but ‘pace & spin’ to win. Augurs well for overseas challenges.#INDvSA— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) October 13, 2019
Great team effort and spirit shown by the boys. 🇮🇳 #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/oexEQLzNTq— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 13, 2019
Dominating series victory by team India. Fantastic play by #virat #jaddu #shami #umesh #ashwin #INDvsSA— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 13, 2019
Congratulations Team India on a world record 11th consecutive Test series win. Great all round performance and 200 points now in the World Test Championship, great beginning. #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/FUmlzKn9il— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 13, 2019
Soaring so high that we have left everyone else at the last milestone. Another emphatic win for the team. Good contribution by the bowlers and some masterclass there (as always) by @imVkohli bhai. #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/WqfphpKiJZ— Siddharth Kaul (@sidkaul22) October 13, 2019
Well done team india @BCCI for winning the 2nd test and series against @OfficialCSA— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 13, 2019
India vs South Africa: Twitter Reacts to India's Record Breaking Series Win
All the Twitter reactions from India's emphatic innings and 137-run victory over South Africa.
