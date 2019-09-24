In a potentially big blow to India, Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the home Test series against South Africa with a minor stress fracture in his lower back.
Umesh Yadav has been called in as his replacement.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a statement that injury was detected during a 'routine radiological screening'. Bumrah will now undergo rehabilitation at the NCA in Bangalore and will be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team.
The injury means Bumrah will have to wait to play his first Test at home. He has been the pace spearhead for India in recent times, picking 62 wickets in 12 Tests, all away from home.
Bumrah has been in red-hot form, and picked up 13 wickets in two Tests in West Indies. It included two five-wicket hauls and a hat-trick.
Bumrah was rested from the T20I leg of the series against South Africa, which both teams shared 1-1. He was also rested from the limited-overs leg of the West Indies tour that followed the World Cup.
However, it's a well deserved call-up for Umesh who has been a constant feature in home Tests for the last three years. He picked 10 wickets in his last Test at home, against West Indies last October.
However, India's abundance in the pace department meant he played only one Test in Australia. He was also not picked in the XI for the two games against West Indies.
Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami are the other pacers in the Indian squad for the South Africa series.
The first Test begins on October 2 in Visakhapatnam before the series moves to Pune and Ranchi.
India vs South Africa | Umesh Yadav Replaces Injured Jasprit Bumrah in Test Squad
Umesh Yadav has replaced Jasprit Bumrah in India's Test squad for South Africa series. Bumrah has sustained a minor stress fracture in his lower back.
India vs South Africa | Always Wanted to Make a Mark in Test Cricket: Bumrah
Don't Believe There is Competition But No Room for Complacency in Indian Team: Agarwal
India vs South Africa | No Reason Why Rohit Can't Succeed as Test Opener: Rathour
