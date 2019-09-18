Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs South Africa | Virat Kohli Becomes Highest T20I Run-Scorer, Goes Past Rohit

Virat Kohli broke yet another record as he became the highest run-getter in Twenty20 Internationals, going past teammate Rohit Sharma.

Cricketnext Staff |September 18, 2019, 10:31 PM IST
Kohli now has 2441 runs from 66 innings, averaging 50.85. Rohit tallies 2434 from 89 innings.

Kohli got the record in the second T20I against South Africa during his unbeaten 72 which helped India chase 150 with ease. India raced to a seven-wicket win with an over to spare, going up 1-0 in the three-match series.

Kohli has 22 half-centuries in T20Is, which too is a record. However, he is yet to score a century in T20Is.

