Virat Kohli broke yet another record as he became the highest run-getter in Twenty20 Internationals, going past teammate Rohit Sharma.
Kohli now has 2441 runs from 66 innings, averaging 50.85. Rohit tallies 2434 from 89 innings.
Another record broken!Virat Kohli has now scored more runs in men's T20Is than any other cricketer 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/1fBBGJjyOQ— ICC (@ICC) September 18, 2019
Another record broken!Virat Kohli has now scored more runs in men's T20Is than any other cricketer 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/1fBBGJjyOQ
Kohli got the record in the second T20I against South Africa during his unbeaten 72 which helped India chase 150 with ease. India raced to a seven-wicket win with an over to spare, going up 1-0 in the three-match series.
Kohli has 22 half-centuries in T20Is, which too is a record. However, he is yet to score a century in T20Is.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
India vs South Africa | Virat Kohli Becomes Highest T20I Run-Scorer, Goes Past Rohit
Virat Kohli broke yet another record as he became the highest run-getter in Twenty20 Internationals, going past teammate Rohit Sharma.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 22 September, 2019
SA v INDBengaluru
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 March, 2020
SA v INDDharamsala
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 March, 2020
SA v INDLucknow All Fixtures
Team Rankings