India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Gearing Up for Boxing Day Test - See Pics

Virat Kohli is set to lead Team India in the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa that begins from December 26 in Centurion. The Indian captain has been struggling to remain among runs for a long while now. His inconsistency with the bat has been one of the major concerns for the team as well. However, under the guidance of Rahul Dravid, Kohli would like to start afresh in the upcoming tour.

On Thursday, Kohli took to his official social media handles and shared some of his pictures from the training session at the SuperSport Park. The skipper can be seen sweating it out in the nets and also going through a slip-catching drill with teammate Cheteshwar Pujara. Using a few emoticons, Kohli wrote that he is preparing for the Boxing Day Test against the Proteas.

Check out the post:

This is going to be Virat Kohli’s first series after being sacked as ODI captain. His presser before leaving for the tour did spark controversy but he was back in the nets with the same passion and zeal. Several experts have also opined that working closely with Dravid might help him gain his batting mojo back.

Dravid was the first Indian captain to win a Test match on South African soil. Kohli was the third skipper to do so, after MS Dhoni. The 31-year-old had a great tour back in 2018. He was the top-scorer in the Test series and smashed a hundred and a half-century as well.

Besides Kohli’s form, another major concern would be finalising the playing XI. Shreyas Iyer has already strengthened his case following a century on debut. At the same time, the forms of Ajinkya Rahane and Pujara are the matters to be kept in mind. Hence, it would be interesting to see the final XI for the first Test.

