India skipper Virat Kohli got an official warning and a demerit point after being found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct during Sunday’s third T20I against South Africa.
The incident took place in the fifth over of India’s innings when Kohli made contact with bowler Beuran Hendricks in the process of taking a run.
Kohli admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Richie Richardson of the and as such there was no need for a formal hearing.
On-field umpires Nitin Menon and C K Nandan, third umpire Anil Chaudhary and fourth official Chettihody Shamshuddin levelled the charge.
Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.
Kohli was found to have breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “Inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an International Match.”
Thus one demerit point was added to Kohli’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the third offence.
Kohli now has three demerit points after having got one demerit point each during the Pretoria Test against South Africa on 15 January 2018 and against Afghanistan in the ICC World Cup 2019 on 22 June.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Gets Demerit Point for Breaching ICC Code of Conduct
The incident took place in the fifth over of India’s innings when Kohli made contact with bowler Beuran Hendricks in the process of taking a run.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | September 23, 2019, 2:19 PM IST
India vs South Africa | Miscommunication Between Iyer & Pant on No. 4 Position: Kohli
Cricketnext Staff | September 20, 2019, 9:00 PM IST
'Maybe Selectors Felt I Needed a Break' - Kuldeep Not Worried About T20I Exclusion
Cricketnext Staff | September 22, 2019, 4:25 PM IST
MS Dhoni Shows Off Newest Addition to His Fleet
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 March, 2020
SA v INDDharamsala
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 March, 2020
SA v INDLucknow
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 March, 2020
SA v INDKolkata All Fixtures
Team Rankings