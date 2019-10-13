Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli & India Were Too Good for Us – Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis believes the way India batted in the first innings of the second Test left South Africa too much to do, singling out Virat Kohli for praise.

Cricketnext Staff |October 13, 2019, 4:10 PM IST
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli & India Were Too Good for Us – Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis believes the way India batted in the first innings of the second Test at Pune left South Africa too much to do to save the match afterwards, singling out counterpart Virat Kohli for praise.

"We know in the subcontinent your first innings is really important. The runs you put on the board gives you a chance,” Du Plessis said after the match finished on Sunday (October 13).

“But the way India batted, especially Virat with 250, it takes a lot of mental toughness. Two days in the field can wear you down.

“Especially that second evening, the batsmen were a bit weak in the mindset. From then it's playing catch-up. We were found wanting in this Test match.”

India, who scored a mammoth 601-5 declared in the first innings, went on to win the Test by an innings and 137 runs, sealing the three-Test series in the process.

Du Plessis said that Kohli’s batting was ‘too good’ in the first innings, adding that whatever questions he asked of the India skipper, he had answers for.

“As a captain you try and think of ways how you can change fields and bowlers, but all the questions we threw at him (Kohli), he had answers for.

“He was too good. The hunger stood out; it was great value for us as batters. He wasn't satisfied with 100 or 150.”

The 35-year old also said that he didn’t regret the decision to play an extra seamer given the conditions but that they needed another bowler besides Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada to add pressure on the opposition.

“I think it was the right decision for this pitch (to go with an extra seamer instead of a spinner). Vernon and KG created some pressure first up but we need another bowler who can add the pressure.

“It is unfair to expect a young fast bowler making his debut to come in and do everything. That's what India do very well, they bowl well in pairs.

“Lungi Ngidi is fine, he's working on his fitness. As a big fast bowler, it's not always easy to come and bowl second and third spells. If he's fine, we might throw him in the mix for the next Test.

“All in all, India are deserving series winners. They are very tough to beat at home and their record speaks for itself."

