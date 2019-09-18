India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli & Ravi Shastri Felicitate BCCI Chief Curator Daljit Singh

Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri honoured BCCI Chief Curator Daljit Singh for his service to Indian cricket.
BCCI shared a video of Kohli and Shastri presenting a memento to Daljit who has already announced his retirement.
"#TeamIndia Captain @imVkohli & Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc felicitate BCCI Chief Curator Daljit Singh for his unparalleled services to Indian Cricket." said BCCI in a tweet.
#TeamIndia Captain @imVkohli & Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc felicitate BCCI Chief Curator Daljit Singh for his unparalleled services to Indian Cricket. pic.twitter.com/H28lxdsnuF
Daljit, a former first-class cricketer, continues to head the Punjab Cricket Association pitch committee and oversaw the preparations for the second T20 International between India and South Africa here on Wednesday. It is hot and humid even for the players but it doesn't bother Daljit one bit.
"I still exercise. I got to if I have to stand under the sun," said Daljit who resigned as BCCI's chief curator earlier this month.
Former PCA and BCCI president I.S Bindra handpicked him to produce the fastest pitch in India at Mohali back in 1993 and in another four years, Daljit became part of BCCI's first pitch committee in 1997.
"Needless to say Indian cricket has come a long way including the job of a curator. Back in the day groundsmen were merely seen as 'maalis' (gardeners) who didn't even get paid but now we have a system in place which produces certified curators (since 2012).
"Like umpires, curators are also posted now," he said, referring to BCCI's four-level certification course which groundsmen have to pass to become curators.
Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri honoured BCCI Chief Curator Daljit Singh for his service to Indian cricket.
