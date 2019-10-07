Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 5: NED VS NEP

upcoming
NED NED
NEP NEP

Kuala Lumpur KAO

07 Oct, 201911:00 IST

Match 6: HK VS IRE

upcoming
HK HK
IRE IRE

Kuala Lumpur KAO

07 Oct, 201915:00 IST

2nd T20I: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Lahore

07 Oct, 201919:00 IST

Match 7: IRE VS NEP

upcoming
IRE IRE
NEP NEP

Lahore

09 Oct, 201911:00 IST

India vs South Africa | Virender Sehwag Praises Rohit Sharma's Debut as Test Opener

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag hailed Rohit Sharma for the start he made as an opening batsman in Test cricket. Rohit smashed 174 and 127 in India's first Test against South Africa in Visakhapatnam. The hosts ended up winning the match by a big margin of 203 runs.

IANS |October 7, 2019, 8:55 AM IST
India vs South Africa | Virender Sehwag Praises Rohit Sharma's Debut as Test Opener

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag hailed Rohit Sharma for the start he made as an opening batsman in Test cricket. Rohit smashed 174 and 127 in India's first Test against South Africa in Visakhapatnam. The hosts ended up winning the match by a big margin of 203 runs.

India's decision to promote Rohit, who has had contrasting careers in Test and limited overs cricket, to the top of the order has often being compared to former captain Sourav Ganguly's decision to allow Sehwag to open the innings. The latter's aggressive approach led to him scoring two triple centuries in a career in which he was one of the most feared opening batsmen in the world.

"Fantastic test match for @ImRo45, a dream beginning to opening the batting in Test cricket. Wish him the very best. That was a convincing win for India with some great contributions from Mayank, Shami, Ashwin , Pujara . #IndvSA (sic.)" said Sehwag in a tweet.

Sachin Tendulkar also congratulated India for their victory. "Congratulations to #TeamIndia for going up 1-0 in the series. Well played! #INDvSA" he tweeted.

Harbhajan Singh took note of Mohammed Shami's effort. Shami took five wickets on the final day while Ravindra Jadeja took four to help India dismiss South Africa for 191.

"Well done @MdShami11 for your brilliant spell.. 5 wicket hauls.. brilliant??.. India won the first test congratulations @BCCI," he said.

india vs south africa 2019rohit sharmavirender sehwag

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019

NEP v NED
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019

IRE v HK
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019

SL v PAK
Lahore

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019

NEP v IRE
Lahore All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more