India vs South Africa | Virender Sehwag Praises Rohit Sharma's Debut as Test Opener
Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag hailed Rohit Sharma for the start he made as an opening batsman in Test cricket. Rohit smashed 174 and 127 in India's first Test against South Africa in Visakhapatnam. The hosts ended up winning the match by a big margin of 203 runs.
