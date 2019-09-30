Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

SL IN PAK, 3 ODIS, 2019 2nd ODI, National Stadium, Karachi, 30 September, 2019

2ND INN

Pakistan

305/7 (50.0)

Pakistan
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

87/5 (24.0)

Sri Lanka need 219 runs in 158 balls at 8.31 rpo

fixtures

All matches

2nd ODI: PAK VS SL

live
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

30 Sep, 201915:30 IST

3rd ODI: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

02 Oct, 201915:30 IST

1st T20I: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Lahore

05 Oct, 201919:00 IST

2nd T20I: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Lahore

07 Oct, 201919:00 IST

India vs South Africa | Rain Threatens to Play Spoilsport in First Test

Weather could play spoilsport during the first Test between India and South Africa starting here on Wednesday with rains predicted on all five days.

Arjit Dabas |September 30, 2019, 9:01 PM IST
India vs South Africa | Rain Threatens to Play Spoilsport in First Test

Visakhapatnam: Weather could play spoilsport during the first Test between India and South Africa starting here on Wednesday with rains predicted on all five days.

It has been raining here regularly since the last one week and there is an 80 percent chance of showers on the opening day of the series opener.

There is 50 and 40 percent chance of rain on day two and three and play could also be affected on the final two days.

The warm-up game between South Africa Board President's XI in Vizianagram, around 50 kms from here, too was affected by rain. No play was possible on day one of the three-day game and start of day two was delayed due to a wet outfield.

India are aiming for encore against South Africa, having beaten them 3-0 at home four years ago.

india vs south africa 2019rainvizag weatherweather

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 02 Oct, 2019

SL v PAK
Karachi

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sat, 5 October, 2019

SL v PAK
Lahore

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Mon, 7 October, 2019

SL v PAK
Lahore All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more