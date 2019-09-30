Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

SL IN PAK, 3 ODIS, 2019 2nd ODI, National Stadium, Karachi, 30 September, 2019

1ST INN

Pakistan *

96/1 (18.5)

Pakistan
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka

Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

2nd ODI: PAK VS SL

live
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

30 Sep, 201915:30 IST

2nd T20I: MAL VS VAN

upcoming
MAL MAL
VAN VAN

Kuala Lumpur KAO

01 Oct, 201916:30 IST

Match 4: NEP VS ZIM

upcoming
NEP NEP
ZIM ZIM

Kuala Lumpur KAO

01 Oct, 201917:00 IST

1st Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Visakhapatnam YSR

02 Oct, 201909:30 IST

India vs South Africa | Want to Replicate Ashwin & Jadeja's Consistency: Maharaj

South Africa's most experienced spinner Keshav Maharaj wants to be as consistent as seasoned Indian duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin during the upcoming three-Test starting on Wednesday.

PTI |September 30, 2019, 4:20 PM IST
India vs South Africa | Want to Replicate Ashwin & Jadeja's Consistency: Maharaj

Visakhapatnam: South Africa's most experienced spinner Keshav Maharaj wants to be as consistent as seasoned Indian duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin during the upcoming three-Test starting on Wednesday.

The orthodox left-arm spinner with 94 wickets from 25 Tests had a successful county performance and is hoping to make life "uncomfortable" for the Indian top-order.

"It is nice that people speak highly of you. Look at Jadeja and Ashwin. Ashwin has got a lot of variations and Jadeja keeps it simple but the key is consistency and that make it uncomfortable for the batsmen. I can (want to) emulate that going forward and do my job from one end," said Maharaj, who is on his maiden Test tour of India.

Spin will hold key but reverse swing can also play a huge role in the series, he said.

"You got to expect the ball to turn in the sub-continent and that is why people carry an extra spinner here. As far as bowling to Indian batsmen goes, you can only Test yourself against the best. The series will tell me how good I am and if I belong here in international cricket," Maharaj said.

"Besides spin, reverse swing will be key. Every bowling unit everywhere in the world likes to utilise if reverse swing is available. India have got strong bowlers including Mohammad Shami, who is unplayable at times. If it starts to reverse, then we have also got amazing bowlers, who can utilise the conditions."

The South Africa pace attack comprises Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.

India will be without the the services of their lethal weapon Jasprit Bumrah, who was ruled out of the series due to a stress fracture in the lower back. Maharaj said India will miss him badly.

"It is a big loss for India. He has turned the whole Test side for India in terms of playing in various conditions but lets face it India have enough quality to replace him. Umesh Yadav is another world class bowler."

South Africa got a decent hit in the middle in the one-off practice game despite the rain with Aiden Markram (100), Temba Bavuma (87) and Philander (47) getting some much needed in the middle. Maharaj struck thrice in that game.

"It was important that our batters got some time in the middle. They have been working on how to tackle Indian conditions and it is nice to get a hit."

South Africa were hammered in India four years ago with Jadeja and Aswhin wreaking havoc.

Maharaj said the new look South African team is not dwelling over the past.

"If you look at the freshness in the side, there is a hell lot of a new faces and that can work for us. There is no point looking back and things may not got our way. But we are here to compete," he added.

ind vs saindia vs south africa 2019keshav maharaj

Related stories

India - Dominating the Most 'Dominant Home Decade' in Test Cricket
Nikhil Narain | September 27, 2019, 8:25 AM IST

India - Dominating the Most 'Dominant Home Decade' in Test Cricket

India vs South Africa | Sometimes Nothing is Automatic: Ravi Shastri On R Ashwin Selection
Cricketnext Staff | September 26, 2019, 12:18 PM IST

India vs South Africa | Sometimes Nothing is Automatic: Ravi Shastri On R Ashwin Selection

MS Dhoni Plays First Golf Tournament as Honorary Member of American Club
Cricketnext Staff | September 24, 2019, 3:44 PM IST

MS Dhoni Plays First Golf Tournament as Honorary Member of American Club

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 01 Oct, 2019

VAN v MAL
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Tue, 01 Oct, 2019

ZIM v NEP
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 02 Oct, 2019

SA v IND
Visakhapatnam YSR All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more