starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 8:SA VS IND

live
SA SA
IND IND

The Rose Bowl, Southampton

5 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 9:BAN VS NZ

live
BAN BAN
NZ NZ

The Oval, London

5 June, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 10:AUS VS WI

upcoming
AUS AUS
WI WI

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Thu, 06 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 11:PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

County Ground, Bristol

Fri, 07 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

India vs South Africa | Wanted to Bowl Test Match Lengths With New Ball: Jasprit Bumrah

Cricketnext Staff |June 5, 2019, 9:01 PM IST
India vs South Africa | Wanted to Bowl Test Match Lengths With New Ball: Jasprit Bumrah

Southampton: Premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah said the Indian quicks were looking to bowl "Test match lengths" on The Rose Bowl wicket against South Africa in their World Cup opener on Wednesday.

Bumrah, rated as one of the best in the business, was on the money from the word go, removing both openers Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock cheaply. Yuzvendra Chahal then spun a web around the middler-order as the Proteas could muster 227/9 in 50 overs after opting to bat first.

"We wanted to bowl hard lengths with the new ball, Test match lengths and early wickets are always helpful for the team and we are happy we were able to do it," Bumrah said at the innings break.

"When there is seam movement you don't need to try too much. Just bowl good hard lengths and wait for the batsman to make mistakes," he said of the conditions.

Asked about India's opening match being so late into the tournament when all others teams have begun their campaign, Bumrah said: "We wanted to tick all boxes before our first match. Maybe the wicket has flattened out. Hopefully we will chase it down."

Bumrahicc world cup 2019ind vs saIndia vs South Africajasprit bumrah
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 10 ODI | Thu, 06 Jun, 2019

WI v AUS
Nottingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 11 ODI | Fri, 07 Jun, 2019

SL v PAK
Bristol All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T PTS
1
WI WI
1 1 0 0 2
2
NZ NZ
1 1 0 0 2
3
AUS AUS
1 1 0 0 2
4
ENG ENG
2 1 1 0 2
5
BAN BAN
1 1 0 0 2
6
SL SL
2 1 1 0 2
7
PAK PAK
2 1 1 0 2
8
IND IND
0 0 0 0 0
9
SA SA
2 0 2 0 0
10
AFG AFG
2 0 2 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more