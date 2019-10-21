Debutant Shahbaz Nadeem picked his first Test wicket, removing Temba Bavuma for 32 as India moved closer to a white-wash on the third day of the third Test at Ranchi.
"It feels nice, hardwork I put in domestic cricket has paid off. I am glad that I got to make my debut at home, they were a few emotions and I was nervous for the first three balls but then felt normal," said Nadeem, talking after the day's play.
Talking about the wicket, Nadeem added, "As a left-arm spinner, its always nice to spin the ball away from the bat. Ashwin and Jadeja shared their experience and they are the best spinners in the world.
"When the ball is new and hard, it spins but once it becomes soft it goes straight. I have worked on my follow-through to ensure my body weight goes through at the time of release."
Nadeem also removed Anrich Nortje and ended with figures of 2/22 in 11.2 overs.
Pace duo Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav claimed five wickets between them Monday to put India on the brink of a series whitewash after South Africa crumbled while following-on in the third Test.
At the end of the third day in Ranchi, the tourists were on 132-8, trailing India by 203 runs, with replacement batsman Theunis de Bruyn on 30 and Anrich Nortje, on five.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
India vs South Africa | Was Nervous for The First Three Balls: Shahbaz Nadeem
Debutant Shahbaz Nadeem picked his first Test wicket, removing Temba Bavuma for 32 as India moved closer to a white-wash on the third day of the third Test.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | October 20, 2019, 10:21 PM IST
India vs South Africa | Unfortunate That We Dropped Rohit Sharma on Day 1: George Linde
Cricketnext Staff | October 21, 2019, 6:18 PM IST
India vs South Africa | Nadeem Rewarded for Consistency in Domestic Cricket: Rathour
Cricketnext Staff | October 19, 2019, 3:34 PM IST
India vs South Africa: Rohit Surpasses Hetmyer, Creates Record For Maximum Sixes
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 18 T20 | Mon, 21 Oct, 2019
NIG v CANAbu Dhabi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 19 T20 | Tue, 22 Oct, 2019
SCO v NAMAbu Dhabi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 20 T20 | Tue, 22 Oct, 2019
SIN v NEDAbu Dhabi All Fixtures
Team Rankings