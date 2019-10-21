Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Stumps

FREEDOM TROPHY, 2019 3rd Test, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, 19 - 23 Oct, 2019

1ST INN

India

497/9 (116.3)

India
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

162 (56.2)

South Africa trail by 203 runs

India vs South Africa | Was Nervous for The First Three Balls: Shahbaz Nadeem

Debutant Shahbaz Nadeem picked his first Test wicket, removing Temba Bavuma for 32 as India moved closer to a white-wash on the third day of the third Test.

Cricketnext Staff |October 21, 2019, 6:26 PM IST
India vs South Africa | Was Nervous for The First Three Balls: Shahbaz Nadeem

Debutant Shahbaz Nadeem picked his first Test wicket, removing Temba Bavuma for 32 as India moved closer to a white-wash on the third day of the third Test at Ranchi.

"It feels nice, hardwork I put in domestic cricket has paid off. I am glad that I got to make my debut at home, they were a few emotions and I was nervous for the first three balls but then felt normal," said Nadeem, talking after the day's play.

Talking about the wicket, Nadeem added, "As a left-arm spinner, its always nice to spin the ball away from the bat. Ashwin and Jadeja shared their experience and they are the best spinners in the world.

"When the ball is new and hard, it spins but once it becomes soft it goes straight. I have worked on my follow-through to ensure my body weight goes through at the time of release."

Nadeem also removed Anrich Nortje and ended with figures of 2/22 in 11.2 overs.

Pace duo Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav claimed five wickets between them Monday to put India on the brink of a series whitewash after South Africa crumbled while following-on in the third Test.

At the end of the third day in Ranchi, the tourists were on 132-8, trailing India by 203 runs, with replacement batsman Theunis de Bruyn on 30 and Anrich Nortje, on five.

