India vs South Africa | Was Told I Might Open in Test Two Years Ago: Rohit
Coming into the first Test match against South Africa, one of the talking points for the Indian cricket team was how Rohit Sharma would fare at the top of the order after he had been picked in place of KL Rahul.
India vs South Africa | Was Told I Might Open in Test Two Years Ago: Rohit
Coming into the first Test match against South Africa, one of the talking points for the Indian cricket team was how Rohit Sharma would fare at the top of the order after he had been picked in place of KL Rahul.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019
NEP v NEDKuala Lumpur KAO
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019
IRE v HKKuala Lumpur KAO
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019
SL v PAKLahore
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019
NEP v IRELahore All Fixtures
Team Rankings