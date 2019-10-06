Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 5: NED VS NEP

upcoming
NED NED
NEP NEP

Kuala Lumpur KAO

07 Oct, 201911:00 IST

Match 6: HK VS IRE

upcoming
HK HK
IRE IRE

Kuala Lumpur KAO

07 Oct, 201915:00 IST

2nd T20I: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Lahore

07 Oct, 201919:00 IST

Match 7: IRE VS NEP

upcoming
IRE IRE
NEP NEP

Lahore

09 Oct, 201911:00 IST

India vs South Africa | Was Told I Might Open in Test Two Years Ago: Rohit

Coming into the first Test match against South Africa, one of the talking points for the Indian cricket team was how Rohit Sharma would fare at the top of the order after he had been picked in place of KL Rahul.

Cricketnext Staff |October 6, 2019, 3:07 PM IST
India vs South Africa | Was Told I Might Open in Test Two Years Ago: Rohit

Coming into the first Test match against South Africa, one of the talking points for the Indian cricket team was how Rohit Sharma would fare at the top of the order after he had been picked in place of KL Rahul.

Rohit’s Test career up until this game had not seen him do too well, but pushed to the top of the order to face the new ball with Mayank Agarwal he responded with two back to back centuries.

The Mumbaikar, who was named player of the match, let everyone in on a secret when he said he had been preparing for this for the best part of two years.

“The communication to me happened a couple of years ago that I might open at some stage. So even when I wasn't playing Tests, I was batting against the new balls in the nets,” Rohit explained at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Well accustomed to opening the batting in white-ball cricket, this was the first time Rohit came up the order in Test match cricket.

“No matter what ball you play, red or white, if you are starting the innings, you need to be careful. When the ball is doing a little bit, you have to access the situation.”

And like he’s done it so well in limited overs cricket, Rohit waited it out and got his eye in before putting the foot on the pedal in both innings. He finished with 176 in the first innings and then 127, stumped by Quinton de Kock off Keshav Maharaj on both occasions.

Co-incidentally, this was also the first time an Indian batsman was dismissed stumped in both innings.

“That's what my game is all about, a bit of caution and a bit of aggression. The whole focus was to go out there and have fun.”

Rohit also finished with the most sixes hit by a batsman in one Test as he hit 13 maximums, one more than Wasim Akram’s tally of 12 in 1996.

india vs south africa 2019rohit sharmavirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019

NEP v NED
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019

IRE v HK
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019

SL v PAK
Lahore

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019

NEP v IRE
Lahore All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more