India vs South Africa 2022, 3rd Test Live Streaming: How to Watch SA vs IND on TV And Online

The last Test of the three-match series between India and South Africa is set to be played from January 11 to January 15 at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. Men in Blue delivered an extraordinary performance during the first Test match while South Africa made a solid comeback in the second game to level the series by 1-1.

Heading into the second match, South Africa were low on momentum after getting hammered by 113 runs. However, the team held its nerves and returned with a praise-worthy performance. Proteas won the match by seven wickets with skipper Dean Elgar winning the man of the match award.

Playing on Sunday, India are expected to make two changes to their playing XI. Virat Kohli is likely to be fit for the match and he will replace Hanuma Vihari. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj is unlikely to be 100% fit and can be replaced by Umesh Yadav. South Africa, on the other hand, are likely to field the same team at Newlands.

When will India vs South Africa 2021-22, 3rd Test start?

The last Test of the three-match series will kickstart at 2:00 PM IST on January 11, Tuesday.

Where will India vs South Africa 2021-22, 3rd Test be played?

The two teams will be playing against each other at The Newlands in Cape Town.

What time will India vs South Africa 2021-22, 3rd Test begin?

The match will begin at 2:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa 2021-22, 3rd Test match?

South Africa vs India match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of India vs South Africa 2021-22, 3rd Test?

South Africa vs India match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

South Africa probable playing XI: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Duanne Oliver

India probable playing XI: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

