India vs South Africa: We Are Here to Play in Traditional South African Way - Van der Dussen

South Africa vice-captain Rassie van der Dussen on Saturday said they are here to compete in the "traditional South African way" even though the team currently touring India lacks the firepower of the previous visiting outfits.
South Africa vice-captain Rassie van der Dussen on Saturday said they are here to compete in the "traditional South African way" even though the team currently touring India lacks the firepower of the previous visiting outfits.
