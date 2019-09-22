Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd T20I: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Bengaluru

22 Sep, 201919:00 IST

1st ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Dharamsala

14 Mar, 201914:00 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Lucknow

17 Mar, 201914:00 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Kolkata

20 Mar, 201914:00 IST

India vs South Africa | We Aren’t Playing Random People, But Squad Needs Time: Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli surprised everyone by electing to bat first against South Africa in the final T20I in Bangalore, which the visitors eventually won at a canter by nine wickets with Quinton De Kock smashing an unbeaten 79.

Cricketnext Staff |September 22, 2019, 11:37 PM IST
India vs South Africa | We Aren’t Playing Random People, But Squad Needs Time: Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli surprised everyone by electing to bat first against South Africa in the final T20I in Bangalore, which the visitors eventually won at a canter by nine wickets with Quinton De Kock smashing an unbeaten 79.

Kohli was hoping to see his batsmen tested by the visitors, and the Proteas did not disappoint. India were 63/2 when Shikhar Dhawan departed and by the time the 15th over ended the hosts were six down for 98.

Coming into the game, India had lost 5 of their last 11 T20Is batting first. It was clearly an area to work on.

“This is exactly what we wanted to do. This is the template we want to follow before the World T20. We should be able to find the answers,” a disappointed Kohli said after the match, justifying the decision to bat although it was the first time a team had done so in Bangalore since 2017.

“In T20 cricket chasing is relatively easier because in other formats you need to bat longer and string partnerships, here a decent partnership of 40-50 in no time can take the game away from you.”

Kohli, who normally scores big at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, had a rare failure when he was dismissed for 9, but worryingly it was the likes of Rishabh Pant (19), Shreyas Iyer (5) and Hardik Pandya (14) who failed to take their chance of leading a fight back with the bat.

“We will try to get the squad composition right as soon as we can,” he said.

“It's not like we are playing random people. They have done well to be here and they are good enough. We will have odd games like these as well, we have got to understand that this is a young side as well.

“We batted till 9 tonight, so that's one area we are looking to strengthen and go into the big tournament with the best possible combination.”

While the Indian batsmen huffed and puffed their way to 134 during the first innings, De Kock and Reeza Hendricks gave the visitors a fantastic start and put together 76 for the opening wicket, which rattled the young Indian attack on a ground which is known for its small boundaries.

“South Africa bowled really well, the pitch suited them really well in the first innings,” Kohli assessed.

Before the series had begun, both Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri had made it clear that they would be looking to get their combinations right and that the team would be okay with the odd defeat in the process.

For now one expects India to go back to the drawing board as they look to prepare for the T20 World Cup in Australia next year.

Hardik PandyaIndiaindia vs south africa 2019Quinton de KockRishabh Pantshikhar dhawanshreyas iyervirat kohli

Related stories

Picking on Minutest of Errors Will Hinder, Not Help Rishabh Pant's Career
Karthik Lakshmanan | September 20, 2019, 2:00 PM IST

Picking on Minutest of Errors Will Hinder, Not Help Rishabh Pant's Career

India vs South Africa: We Are Here to Play in Traditional South African Way - Van der Dussen
Cricketnext Staff | September 22, 2019, 8:51 AM IST

India vs South Africa: We Are Here to Play in Traditional South African Way - Van der Dussen

'Maybe Selectors Felt I Needed a Break' - Kuldeep Not Worried About T20I Exclusion
Cricketnext Staff | September 20, 2019, 9:00 PM IST

'Maybe Selectors Felt I Needed a Break' - Kuldeep Not Worried About T20I Exclusion

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 March, 2020

SA v IND
Dharamsala

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 March, 2020

SA v IND
Lucknow

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 March, 2020

SA v IND
Kolkata All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more