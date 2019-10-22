A delighted Virat Kohli hailed the current Indian Test side as the best in the world, saying that his multi-dimensional side can win anywhere around the globe after a completing a 3-0 whitewash over South Africa.
“It starts in the mind, mindset is very important and this was a brilliant series. To be the best side in the world, you need to be multi-dimensional,” said Kohli in the post-match presentation.
“Spin was always our strength, batting was also not a problem but fast bowling has also become very good after young bowlers came in. Fielders have also worked hard and its good to see us operate in such a way.”
“We believe we can win anywhere in the world, England, Australia, South Africa. The game responds to hard work and mindset, we are doing well in limited-overs format as well.”
Kohli added that he was proud of the team and the fact that they competed well even abroad.
“You guys have seen from the outside, the way we have been playing and have come off as a side. Even when we have travelled we have competed in all our matches.”
Needing just two wickets to maintain their supremacy on Day 4, the Indian team completed the formalities within the first 12 balls giving away just one run and concluded what has been a highly dominant show by the No.1 ranked team over South Africa.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
India vs South Africa | We Believe We Can Win Anywhere in the World: Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli called the current Indian Test side the best in the world, saying that they can win anywhere after a completing a 3-0 whitewash over South Africa.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | October 22, 2019, 11:49 AM IST
MS Dhoni Meets Team India After Series Whitewash in Ranchi
Cricketnext Staff | October 21, 2019, 8:18 PM IST
MS Dhoni Adds Jonga to His Collection, Car Used by Indian Army
Cricketnext Staff | October 22, 2019, 11:43 AM IST
ICC World Test Championship Points Table: India Extend Lead Over New Zealand
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 20 T20 | Tue, 22 Oct, 2019
SIN v NEDAbu Dhabi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 21 T20 | Tue, 22 Oct, 2019
JER v UAEAbu Dhabi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 22 T20 | Wed, 23 Oct, 2019
NAM v BERAbu Dhabi All Fixtures
Team Rankings