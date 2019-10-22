Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 19: NAM VS SCO

live
NAM NAM
SCO SCO

Abu Dhabi

22 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 20: NED VS SIN

upcoming
NED NED
SIN SIN

Abu Dhabi

22 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 21: UAE VS JER

upcoming
UAE UAE
JER JER

Abu Dhabi

22 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 22: BER VS NAM

upcoming
BER BER
NAM NAM

Abu Dhabi

23 Oct, 201911:30 IST

India vs South Africa | We Believe We Can Win Anywhere in the World: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli called the current Indian Test side the best in the world, saying that they can win anywhere after a completing a 3-0 whitewash over South Africa.

Cricketnext Staff |October 22, 2019, 11:52 AM IST
India vs South Africa | We Believe We Can Win Anywhere in the World: Virat Kohli

A delighted Virat Kohli hailed the current Indian Test side as the best in the world, saying that his multi-dimensional side can win anywhere around the globe after a completing a 3-0 whitewash over South Africa.

“It starts in the mind, mindset is very important and this was a brilliant series. To be the best side in the world, you need to be multi-dimensional,” said Kohli in the post-match presentation.

“Spin was always our strength, batting was also not a problem but fast bowling has also become very good after young bowlers came in. Fielders have also worked hard and its good to see us operate in such a way.”

“We believe we can win anywhere in the world, England, Australia, South Africa. The game responds to hard work and mindset, we are doing well in limited-overs format as well.”

Kohli added that he was proud of the team and the fact that they competed well even abroad.

“You guys have seen from the outside, the way we have been playing and have come off as a side. Even when we have travelled we have competed in all our matches.”

Needing just two wickets to maintain their supremacy on Day 4, the Indian team completed the formalities within the first 12 balls giving away just one run and concluded what has been a highly dominant show by the No.1 ranked team over South Africa.

India vs South Africaindia vs south africa 2019Indian cricket teamRanchivirat kohli

Related stories

MS Dhoni Meets Team India After Series Whitewash in Ranchi
Cricketnext Staff | October 22, 2019, 11:49 AM IST

MS Dhoni Meets Team India After Series Whitewash in Ranchi

MS Dhoni Adds Jonga to His Collection, Car Used by Indian Army
Cricketnext Staff | October 21, 2019, 8:18 PM IST

MS Dhoni Adds Jonga to His Collection, Car Used by Indian Army

ICC World Test Championship Points Table: India Extend Lead Over New Zealand
Cricketnext Staff | October 22, 2019, 11:43 AM IST

ICC World Test Championship Points Table: India Extend Lead Over New Zealand

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 20 T20 | Tue, 22 Oct, 2019

SIN v NED
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 21 T20 | Tue, 22 Oct, 2019

JER v UAE
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 22 T20 | Wed, 23 Oct, 2019

NAM v BER
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more