India vs South Africa | We Didn't Bowl Badly, Rohit & Agarwal Were Too Good: Maharaj
South African spinners did not bowl badly and it was just sheer brilliance of Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal that has taken the game away from the visitors, lead Proteas tweaker Keshav Maharaj said on Thursday.
