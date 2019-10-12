India vs South Africa | We Must be Positive, Put Pressure Back on India: Maharaj
Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj, who braved a sore shoulder to top-score for South Africa with a gritty 72 on Day 3 of the second Test against India here on Saturday, said the Proteas must stay positive and try to put some pressure on India.
India vs South Africa | We Must be Positive, Put Pressure Back on India: Maharaj
Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj, who braved a sore shoulder to top-score for South Africa with a gritty 72 on Day 3 of the second Test against India here on Saturday, said the Proteas must stay positive and try to put some pressure on India.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Sat, 19 Oct, 2019
SA v INDRanchi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019
SIN v SCODubai ICCA
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019
IRE v HKAbu Dhabi All Fixtures
Team Rankings