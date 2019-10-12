Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

FREEDOM TROPHY, 2019 2nd Test, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 10 - 14 Oct, 2019

1ST INN

India

601/5 (156.3)

India
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

275 (105.4)

South Africa trail by 326 runs

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Pune MCAS

10 Oct, 201909:30 IST

3rd Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Ranchi

19 Oct, 201909:30 IST

Match 1: SCO VS SIN

upcoming
SCO SCO
SIN SIN

Dubai ICCA

18 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 2: HK VS IRE

upcoming
HK HK
IRE IRE

Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 201915:40 IST

India vs South Africa | We Must be Positive, Put Pressure Back on India: Maharaj

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj, who braved a sore shoulder to top-score for South Africa with a gritty 72 on Day 3 of the second Test against India here on Saturday, said the Proteas must stay positive and try to put some pressure on India.

IANS |October 12, 2019, 8:01 PM IST
India vs South Africa | We Must be Positive, Put Pressure Back on India: Maharaj

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj, who braved a sore shoulder to top-score for South Africa with a gritty 72 on Day 3 of the second Test against India here on Saturday, said the Proteas must stay positive and try to put some pressure on India.

Ace India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked up four wickets to pour cold water on Maharaj's career-best score as the visitors' first innings folded for 275, still 326 runs behind India's first innings tally of 601/5 declared.

Maharaj batted brilliantly to justify his two centuries in first-class cricket as he joined hands with Vernon Philander (42 not out) for a gritty 109-run stand for the ninth wicket. The duo came together when the tourists were reeling at 162/8.

Maharaj faced 132 balls and hit 12 fours in the course of his knock.

"It's very sore (shoulder), I dived on it yesterday, lots of bruising. But hopefully, I will be fine going further into the series," he said after the match.

"Myself and Vernon (Philander) decided that trying to go to tea unscathed was the first target. I was a bit injudicious at times (being a lower order batsman), but he (Philander) kept me in my mind and space and I managed to get some runs.

"We wanted to spend as much time in the middle as possible. I don't know what India will do, but we need to keep being positive, don't go into a shell and try and build some partnerships and transfer some pressure back on India," Maharaj said.

On his gameplan, the 29-year-old said: "I sat with Prasanna Raman (South Africa's analyst) last night, the gameplan for me going forward was to how to play spin... I wanted to try and go outside the off-stump, for (Ravindra) Jadeja, I tried to get my left leg out of the way."

Maharaj also informed that the pitch was not in a good shape, making run-scoring difficult.

"The wicket is deteriorating, it's becoming difficult to score runs and (Mohammed) Shami got it to reverse as well. But think we managed it well," he said.

When asked if he had any word of advice for his batsmen, Maharaj said, "Not at all. To be honest, I was in a lot of pain myself."

india vs south africa 2019keshav maharajSouth Africa

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Sat, 19 Oct, 2019

SA v IND
Ranchi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

SIN v SCO
Dubai ICCA

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

IRE v HK
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more