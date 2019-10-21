India vs South Africa | We Should Have Prepared More Mentally: Zubayr Hamza
Staring at a whitewash in the three-match Test series, South African batsman Zubayr Hamza on Monday admitted they should have been better prepared mentally before embarking on what has been a nightmarish India tour.
